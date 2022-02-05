Shot with 5 seconds left gives Cave Spring close win over Lord Botetourt in Adam Ward Classic

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Packed like sardines, seated on the floor or craning necks through doorways to get a view.

The spectators came out Saturday night to see a show in the Adam Ward Classic at Glenvar High School.

A show they got.

A classic too.

Once-beaten Cave Spring was taken to the wire by Lord Botetourt before Owyn Dawyot drilled a 3-pointer from the left baseline with five seconds to play to give the Knights a 66-63 boys basketball victory over the Cavaliers.

Dawyot’s shot off a pinpoint feed from point guard Graham Lilley and capped a rally from a seven-point, second-half deficit as Cave Spring (19-1) barely escaped with a win over the Blue Ridge District team.

“It was an all-right look. It was a great pass though,” Dawyot said after scoring the last of his 21 points.

“We run a play at the very end of every quarter if we have the ball. We like to run plays to give us a lot of options. The option on the other side wasn’t open, so he came and saw daylight and passed it.”

Lord Botetourt (14-6) led most of the second half, going up 48-41 on a 3-pointer by Conner Tilley.

The Knights countered by going inside to their twin towers, 6-foot-7 Dylan Saunders and 6-foot-4 Bryce Cooper.

Saunders had 13 of his game-high 23 points in the second half, while Cooper had nine of his 11 after halftime.

Cave Spring basically put the game on their shoulders and they delivered.

Cave Spring coach Jacob Gruse said assistant Derrick Roth “suggested” at halftime that the Knights get the ball inside.

“Coach Roth was pretty animated in here telling them where he wanted the ball to go,” Gruse said.

It came as no surprise to Botetourt coach Andrew Hart, whose lineup features the 6-foot-3 Tilley and little other size.

“I don’t know why anybody wouldn’t go to their bigs against us because we’re so small,” Hart said.

The Cavaliers, who for the second time this year did not attempt a free throw, compensate with perimeter shooting, backdoor cuts and ball movement.

Botetourt made 13 3-pointers, including eight in the second half.

Jackson Crawford’s trey put the Cavaliers up 58-57 with 3:15 to play.

Cave Spring countered with a drive by Dawyot, but Botetourt answered with a backdoor cut by Ashton Bramblett for a 60-59 lead.

Cooper scored on a post move for Cave Spring, but Bramblett hit from long range for the last of his 21 points and a 63-61 Botetourt lead with 1:45 to play.

Stark Jones tied the game for the final time with two free throws, then Botetourt had a chance to take the lead.

Lilley had other ideas as he stole a bounce pass with 40 seconds left, setting up the game-winner.

“It was very tough,” Saunders said. “We got tired. We had to run through screens. We had to switch everything.”

The two Region 3C teams certainly could meet again in the postseason, and Saturday’s event produced a playoff atmosphere.

“Every player loves playing in that,” Dawyot said. “That’s what we live for. LB’s a great team. They really are.”

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

ADAM WARD CLASSIC

Cave Spring 66,

Lord Botetourt 63

Adam Ward Classic

LORD BOTETOURT (14-6)

Meade 2 0-0 6, Bramblett 9 0-0 21, Harrison 2 0-0 5, Crawford 5 0-0 12, Tilley 6 0-0 17, Toliver 1 0-0 2, Bannwart 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 0-0 63.

CAVE SPRING (19-1)

Lilley 0 0-0 0, Dawyot 7 5-6 21, Cooper 5 0-0 11, Jones 3 6-7 12, Saunders 10 3-4 23. Griffiths 0 0-0 0 , Bryant 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 14-17 66.

Lord Botetourt;12;15;23;13;—;63

Cave Spring;15;13;19;19;—;66

3-point goals: Lord Botetourt 13 (Tilley 5, Bramblett 3, Meade 2, Crawford 2, Harrison), Cave Spring 3 (Dawyot 2, Cooper). Total fouls: Lord Botetourt 12, Cave Spring 6.

Roanoke Catholic 70, Auburn 49

Jalen Merchant scored 20 points and hit four of the Celtics’ 10 3-pointers Saturday as they defeated the Eagles.

Josiah Banks added 15 points and Jacob Estrada scored 12 for Catholic (10-11).

Auburn (11-7) was led by Ethan Millirons with 17 points and Michael Wilson with 14.

AUBURN (11-7)

Duncan 4, Wilson 14, E.Millirons 17, N.Millirons 7, Gill 6, Tickle 1.

ROANOKE CATHOLIC (10-11)

Adams 5, Burns 8, Banks 15, Collins 3, Estrada 12, Johnson 5, Beck 2, Merchant 20.

Auburn;17;10;9;13;—;49

Roanoke Cath.;17;16;18;19;—;70

3-point goals: Auburn 2 (E.Millirons, N.Millirons), Roanoke Catholic 10 (Merchant 4, Estrada 2, Adams, Burns, Collins, Johnson).

Patrick Henry 66, West Point 51

Brooks Derey opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers and joined three teammates in double figures Saturday as the Patriots topped the Class 1 Pointers.

Ford Beasley led PH (16-5) in scoring with 18 points, while Jack Faulkner had 11. Derey finished with 13 and Abu Yarmah had 10.

West Point got a game-high 21 points from 6-foot-7 center Cade McCulloch.

WEST POINT (11-5)

Layne 6, Adkins 12, Norris 2, Hines 10, McCulloch 21.

PATRICK HENRY (16-5)

Faulkner 17, Calloway 8, Yarmah 10, Derey 13, F.Beasley 18,

West Point;15;10;7;19;—;51

Patrick Henry;20;17;13;16;—;66

3-point goals: West Point 4 (Layne 2, Adkins 2), Patrick Henry 7 (Faulkner 3, Derey 3, Yarmah).

William Fleming 53, Liberty Christian 51, OT

Elijah Mitchell scored 10 of his game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter and overtime as the Colonels topped the Bulldogs.

Jaron Walker and Isaac Higgs had buckets, and Mitchell hit two free throws in the OT for Fleming. Higgs scored 15 points and Walker had 13 for the Colonels.

Sully Holmes led LCA with 16 points, including two powerful dunks. Tanner Thomas added 13 and Sebastian Akins scored 12 for the Bulldogs, who led 39-35 after three quarters.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (14-4)

Thomas 13, Akins 12, Etzel 6, Holmes 16, Harris 4.

WILLIAM FLEMING (16-3)

Walker 13, Mitchell 18, Walton 3, Higgs 15, Ward 2, Boston 2.

Liberty Christian;14;2;23;8;4;—;51

William Fleming;8;16;11;12;6;—;53

3-point goals: Liberty Christian 7 (Akins 2, Etzel 2, Holmes 2, Thomas), William Fleming 6 (Mitchell 4, Walker, Walton).

North Cross 55, Liberty 38

Matt Trott scored 17 points and Nick Owen added 16 as the Raiders pulled away from the Minutemen with a 22-point third quarter in Saturday’s opening game.

Joseph Cutler led Liberty (2-13) with 10 points.

LIBERTY (2-13)

Smith 2, Johnson 4, Hurt 4, Holdren 8, Brown 7, Cutler 10.

NORTH CROSS (10-4)

Trail 5, Andrew 8, Trott 17, Owen 16, S.Brown 3, McCoy 5, Hammer 1.

Liberty;8;6;10;14;—;38

North Cross;13;7;22;13;—;55

3-point goals: Liberty 3 (Cutler 2, Brown), North Cross 4 (Owen 2, Trail, McCoy).

GIRLS

Carroll County 59, Spotswood 31

Sophomore Alyssa Ervin scored 25 points and the Cavaliers held the Trailblazers to eight second-half points in Saturday’s girls game.

Ashton Richardson added 10 points for Carroll County (19-1), which stretched its win streak to 17 games.

Zoli Khalil scored 17 points for Spotswood.

SPOTSWOOD (10-7)

Joyner 3, Jones 3, Morris 6, Khalil 17, Good 2.

CARROLL COUNTY (19-1)

Ervin 25, Easter 9, Richardson 10, Hagee 6, Crotts 3, Alley 6.

Spotswood;10;13;2;6;—;31

Carroll County;15;18;11;15;—;59

3-point goals: Spotswood 5 (Morris 2, Joyner, Jones, Khalil), Carroll County 4 (Ervin 3, Richardson).

