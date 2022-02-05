Shot with 5 seconds left gives Cave Spring close win over Lord Botetourt in Adam Ward Classic

Packed like sardines, seated on the floor or craning necks through doorways to get a view.

The spectators came out Saturday night to see a show in the Adam Ward Classic at Glenvar High School.

A show they got.

A classic too.

Once-beaten Cave Spring was taken to the wire by Lord Botetourt before Owyn Dawyot drilled a 3-pointer from the left baseline with five seconds to play to give the Knights a 66-63 boys basketball victory over the Cavaliers.

Dawyot’s shot off a pinpoint feed from point guard Graham Lilley and capped a rally from a seven-point, second-half deficit as Cave Spring (19-1) barely escaped with a win over the Blue Ridge District team.

“It was an all-right look. It was a great pass though,” Dawyot said after scoring the last of his 21 points.

“We run a play at the very end of every quarter if we have the ball. We like to run plays to give us a lot of options. The option on the other side wasn’t open, so he came and saw daylight and passed it.”

Lord Botetourt (14-6) led most of the second half, going up 48-41 on a 3-pointer by Conner Tilley.

The Knights countered by going inside to their twin towers, 6-foot-7 Dylan Saunders and 6-foot-4 Bryce Cooper.

Saunders had 13 of his game-high 23 points in the second half, while Cooper had nine of his 11 after halftime.

Cave Spring basically put the game on their shoulders and they delivered.

Cave Spring coach Jacob Gruse said assistant Derrick Roth “suggested” at halftime that the Knights get the ball inside.

“Coach Roth was pretty animated in here telling them where he wanted the ball to go,” Gruse said.

It came as no surprise to Botetourt coach Andrew Hart, whose lineup features the 6-foot-3 Tilley and little other size.

“I don’t know why anybody wouldn’t go to their bigs against us because we’re so small,” Hart said.

The Cavaliers, who for the second time this year did not attempt a free throw, compensate with perimeter shooting, backdoor cuts and ball movement.

Botetourt made 13 3-pointers, including eight in the second half.

Jackson Crawford’s trey put the Cavaliers up 58-57 with 3:15 to play.

Cave Spring countered with a drive by Dawyot, but Botetourt answered with a backdoor cut by Ashton Bramblett for a 60-59 lead.

Cooper scored on a post move for Cave Spring, but Bramblett hit from long range for the last of his 21 points and a 63-61 Botetourt lead with 1:45 to play.

Stark Jones tied the game for the final time with two free throws, then Botetourt had a chance to take the lead.

Lilley had other ideas as he stole a bounce pass with 40 seconds left, setting up the game-winner.

“It was very tough,” Saunders said. “We got tired. We had to run through screens. We had to switch everything.”

The two Region 3C teams certainly could meet again in the postseason, and Saturday’s event produced a playoff atmosphere.

“Every player loves playing in that,” Dawyot said. “That’s what we live for. LB’s a great team. They really are.”

