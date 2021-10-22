Shutdown defense, proficient offense power Salem over Cave Spring

DaRon Wilson replaced Chauncey “Deuce” Logan as Salem’s starting quarterback last season on the way to the Spartans’ winning their 10th state football championship.
Logan wholly endorsed the move.
Now he is really catching on to the idea.
Wilson completed five passes to Logan for 133 yards and a touchdown Friday night as the Spartans took a 35-0 River Ridge District win over Cave Spring at Dwight Bogle Stadium.
“I’ve known Deuce since the seventh grade,” Wilson said. “He was a real quiet guy but we’ve become buddies now.
“He’s the best wide receiver in the state in my opinion. If anybody’s guarding him, I will throw it to him. I don’t think anybody can guard him.”
Salem (6-1, 3-0) took a 7-0 lead on Wilson’s 12-yard pass to tight end Jake Massey with 2:27 left in the first quarter, after the Salem QB hit Wilson for 44-yards on a deep post.
Wilson connected with Logan on an 11-yard TD pass for a 21-0 halftime lead, then the two hooked up for a 36-yard gain on another deep ball to set Cam Leftwich’s 7-yard run that put Salem up 28-0 on the opening possession of the second half.
“The game plan was to take what they give us,” Wilson said. “They kept giving us those posts so we kept taking them.”
The other half of the winning equation was Salem’s stone-cold defense.
With defensive linemen Cam Martindale and Stacy Williams stuffing the middle and linebackers Noah Collins and Jalen Allen finishing off what was left, the Spartans allowed Cave Spring just one first down and 30 yards total offense.
Those numbers for the Knights were not pretty, but they were not as ghastly as the 63-7 beatdown Salem handed Cave Spring in April.
“We fought the whole time,” first-year Cave Spring coach Nick Leftwich said. “I’m very proud of our kids’ effort. Offensively, we didn’t move the ball much and didn’t give ourselves opportunities.
“Salem’s defensive front is the best we’ve seen all year. [Martindale] and [Williams] are the best tackles we’ve seen all year. Kudos to Salem. They are who they are, and they showed that tonight.”
Salem’s running game was present, but the Knights made the Spartans work for 203 yards on 36 carries while coming up with three turnovers as Skylor Griffiths and Kameron Geralds had interceptions for Cave Spring.
Leftwich, who celebrated his 18th birthday Friday, had 98 yards on 17 attempts with a 1-yard TD in the second quarter to go with his second-half score.
Jayvion Jones added a 5-yard TD.
Cave Spring was not flattened by the Salem steamroller like the previous Knights’ team.
“They’re more physical,” Holter said. “Nick and his [coaching] staff are doing a good job.”
Leftwich has been on both sides of the Salem-Cave Spring rivalry.
He was Salem’s starting quarterback in 2006 and 2007. There was no loyalty to the alma mater for 48 minutes Friday.
“To me it’s another game,” Leftwich. “We needed to come out and do what we needed to do and were on the short end of the stick.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for Salem. I’m from there. I like their staff. It was a fun moment, initially.”
