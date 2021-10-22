Shutdown defense, proficient offense power Salem over Cave Spring

DaRon Wilson replaced Chauncey “Deuce” Logan as Salem’s starting quarterback last season on the way to the Spartans’ winning their 10th state football championship.

Logan wholly endorsed the move.

Now he is really catching on to the idea.

Wilson completed five passes to Logan for 133 yards and a touchdown Friday night as the Spartans took a 35-0 River Ridge District win over Cave Spring at Dwight Bogle Stadium.

“I’ve known Deuce since the seventh grade,” Wilson said. “He was a real quiet guy but we’ve become buddies now.

“He’s the best wide receiver in the state in my opinion. If anybody’s guarding him, I will throw it to him. I don’t think anybody can guard him.”

Salem (6-1, 3-0) took a 7-0 lead on Wilson’s 12-yard pass to tight end Jake Massey with 2:27 left in the first quarter, after the Salem QB hit Wilson for 44-yards on a deep post.

Wilson connected with Logan on an 11-yard TD pass for a 21-0 halftime lead, then the two hooked up for a 36-yard gain on another deep ball to set Cam Leftwich’s 7-yard run that put Salem up 28-0 on the opening possession of the second half.