Smith Mountain Lake Christian takes long road to claim VACA boys title

DANVILLE -- No homecourt advantage, no problem.

Smith Mountain Lake Christian's boys basketball team overcame weather delays, an injury and a power failure to claim the VACA championship Tuesday night with a 40-36 victory over Westover Christian.

The semifinals and final originally were scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Ridgeview Christian in Stuarts Draft.

Smith Mountain Lake's semifinal was postponed and eventually moved to Timberlake Christian because of positive COVID tests within Ridgeview Christian's faculty. Moreover, No. 1 seed and defending champion Regents was unable to play its semifinal against Westover because of a positive test.

The Ospreys (10-3) earned the right to host the championship by their No. 2 seeding, but a power failure in Franklin County forced the game to be moved to Westover.

SMLCA faced more adversity when Mason Neighbors left the game for good with a foot injury.

Westover took a 23-15 lead midway through the third quarter before the Ospreys went on a 17-0 run, keyed by 11 points from 6-foot-8 junior guard Cole Webster.

Webster scored a game-high 19 points, while Sam Smith added 11.