Snider leads Parry McCluer's win on Giles' home turf

One play after the interception, Snider ran around the right end 34 yards for a touchdown. That increased the lead to 8-0 with 2:52 left in the first after Snider missed the extra point kick.

Giles (7-4) responded by moving 67 yards in 15 plays while taking nearly nine minutes off the clock. Fleeman capped off the possession with a 2-yard touchdown run at the 5:54 mark of the second quarter to make it 8-6 after a failed two-point conversion.

The score remained at 8-6 through halftime until Parry McCluer’s first drive of the second half. Then two consecutive pass plays proved to be a turning point in the contest.

On a fourth-and-goal from the Giles 11, PM quarterback Brenan Schley rolled right and hit Mitchell in front of the end zone — his lone catch of the night from his wide receiver position — to increase the Fighting Blues’ lead to 14-6 with 1:42 left in the third.

“We knew they were all up on the line scrimmage and it was a long yardage situation, so I thought I need to give them something different right here. I thought Jalen would have a chance. It was something we’ve been working on for a long time, but just haven’t decided to use it,” Parry McCluer head coach Jack Baker said of the fourth-down call.