BLACKSBURG — Blacksburg’s offense was so efficient Tuesday night against Salem, the Bruins even wound up scoring a goal for the Spartans.

Junior forward Sean DeLorenzo scored from an almost impossible angle just a little over a minute into the contest to give the Bruins the lead as Blacksburg went on to pull away and remain undefeated with a 6-2 victory over Salem in a Region 4D boys semifinal on an unseasonably cool night at Bill Brown Stadium.

With the win Blacksburg (18-0) not only secures its spot in the Region 4D final on Thursday evening, but also locks up a bid in the Class 4 state tournament.

DeLorenzo got things off to a fast start for the Bruins just 1:17 into the game when he gained control of the ball on the left side of the Salem net at the out of bounds line. With seemingly no angle to score DeLorenzo kicked the ball to the right side of the net where it snuck just in off the right pipe giving Blacksburg a 1-0 lead.

“I think it deflected off of the center back or right back and just went in,” DeLorenzo said of the goal. “It was very important. It’s always important to get off to a strong start and that was something we talked about before the game.”

Freshman forward Craig Huxtable followed up DeLorenzo’s score later in the first half with a pair of goals and senior Edric Zhang put an additional goal in the back of the net with under four minutes to play before halftime to give Blacksburg a 4-1 advantage at the break.

Salem’s first score of the night came on an own goal by Blacksburg’s Charles Lattimer when he attempted to deflect a Blacksburg kick in front of his own net in the latter portion of the first half. Lattimer, however, knocked the ball forward to cut the deficit to 4-1. Salem’s Christian Reed was deemed to be the closest Spartan player to the ball and awarded the goal.

Despite the own goal, Blacksburg dominated play for most the of the evening, keeping the possession on their side of the field as Salem players had no shots on goal through the first 45 minutes of action.

DeLorenzo opened the second half scoring with his second goal of the evening to make it 5-1 at the 42nd minute.

Salem’s Graham Fischer would set a new single season scoring record for the Spartans later in the second half on a penalty kick to make the score 5-2. The score was the 20th goal of the season for the junior midfielder.

Salem finished the season 12-6.

“Going down to a great team like that is difficult, but I’m proud of the way the guys fought back. I was proud of the guys’ effort,” Salem head coach Dave Atkins said. “We’re a really young team so the future is bright.”

Blacksburg’s Nevin O’Dowd closed the scoring with a goal in the 72nd minute to make it 6-2.