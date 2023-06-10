Colin Clapper looked on almost in disbelief as the thoughts feverishly raced through the Glenvar senior midfielder’s mind Saturday afternoon.

Was this moment actually happening?

Did he and the Highlanders win a state championship?

It became reality the instant Highlanders coach Josh Jones handed him the state championship trophy. Clapper’s eyes fixated on what was inscribed on the hardware. There was no denying Glenvar’s place in state history.

Jake Williams headed in Clapper’s corner kick in the 78th minute to account for the match’s lone goal. The celebration ramped up in intensity two minutes later as Glenvar claimed the school’s first boys soccer state title with a 1-0 victory over Clarke County in the Class 2 championship at Roanoke College’s Kerr Stadium.

“I still can’t believe it. I’m in shock right now,” Clapper said.

It was a celebration three years in the making for Glenvar (20-1-1). The Highlanders, under Jones’ leadership, reached the state semifinals in 2021 and played in their first state title match last season.

“This one feels special,” senior midfielder Jacson Shepherd said. “Really, really special.”

Last season’s heartbreaking loss to Clarke County fueled this season’s run back to the final Saturday in the Virginia High School League 2022-23 season, and Glenvar was more than ready to atone for coming up one win short in 2022.

“I still remember before this game I was thinking about how it felt after we lost the game,” Williams said, “and it just felt so good to be on the other side of things.”

Williams, the center back on a defense that allowed only three goals in the region and state tournaments, was brought forward on the critical penalty kick. It was an adjustment Jones said was made in the postseason because of Williams’ ability to be “so good in the air in the back.”

Clapper delivered a corner kick that curled toward the back post. Williams elevated and headed the ball by Clarke goalkeeper Kyler Darlington with 129 seconds remaining in regulation.

It was Williams’ first high school goal.

“It’s like no other. It feels so great,” Williams said. “I don’t get to experience it often, but when you do, it’s like nothing else.”

Williams’ header was Glenvar’s lone shot on goal over 80 minutes.

“We knew we were going to have to battle hard,” Glenvar senior forward Alex Byrd said.

The Eagles (24-1) dominated possession and unleashed a ferocious second-half attack that featured four shots on goal. Glenvar goalkeeper Marco Gustafson turned back each shot for his second shutout in the state tournament.

“We talked about at halftime trying to control the phases of play a lot better, build up more patiently, find our midfield and find our width, and it was working for us there,” Clarke County coach Patrick Casey said. “We just needed a little more luck and have one of those fall.”

Gustafson had a clean sheet in a 9-0 win over Graham in the quarterfinal round.

“I kept thinking to myself this is my last ever game, so I was just like anything that comes here, you’ve got to save it, nothing goes by you,” he said. “Well, it worked.”

Neither team attempted a shot on goal in the first half, and the first shot on target came in the 43rd minute from Clarke’s Chris LeBlanc.

The Highlanders had a chance to take a lead in the 64th minute, but Fernando Garcia’s free kick hit off the top of the crossbar.

Clarke dominated on the offensive end by owning an 8-3 edge in shots and 4-1 advantage in shots on goal.

“All year in practice we’ve been saying to the back line we’ve got to play with excitement, we’ve got to play with excitement, we’ve got to be passionate back there,” Glenvar senior midfielder Tyler Pierce said. “… They got very minimal chances back there.”

The state title was the first for the Glenvar boys soccer program (the girls team won its first title last season), and it marked the second state title for Jones.

The Highlanders’ leader, in his third season leading the program, had to wait 20 seasons for another state ring. He led the Salem girls soccer team to the 2003 Group AA championship, and he stepped down from leading that program following the 2019 season.

Jones arrived in Glenvar as Sam Hartman’s assistant and was elevated to his current position prior to the 2021 campaign.

“It’s really a dream come true,” Jones said. “I’m so proud of the guys because they chose to buy into our culture and buy into what we’re doing. Because they’ve bought in, because they’ve been committed, because they’ve really worked hard, it all paid off today. It’s been a journey.”