BLACKSBURG — The summer can be a good time to get out of town.

Edric Zhang, for example, went to Los Angeles earlier this month. But the 2023 Blacksburg High School graduate wasn’t there to do some sightseeing in Beverly Hills, although he did find time for that.

No, the former Blacksburg soccer standout was there to pick up a national award at Gatorade’s annual high school sports awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

Zhang was presented with Gatorade’s Academic Achievement Award by TNT and Amazon Prime Video reporter Taylor Rooks. Other famous faces on hand included Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, D.K. Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks and women’s soccer star Sam Mewis.

“It was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Zhang said in an interview at Blacksburg High School on Tuesday.

Zhang graduated with a 4.66 GPA.

“Soccer and academics have both been very important parts of my life,” he said.

The day after the Gatorade ceremony, Zhang and other Gatorade honorees got to attend the star-studded ESPYS awards show in Los Angeles.

“That was an incredible experience,” Zhang said. “One of the moments that I remember very clearly was LeBron [James] giving his speech.”

Zhang, a high school All-American who will be attending Princeton as a nonplaying student, was accompanied at both ceremonies by Blacksburg boys soccer coach Shelley Blumenthal.

“In 43 years as an educator at the college level and at the secondary school level, his academic record is the strongest high school academic record I’ve seen,” Blumenthal said.

Professor’s son

Zhang’s parents grew up in China, which is where they met.

Zhang will be the second member of the family to attend Princeton; his mother got her Ph.D. from there.

When Zhang was 2 years old, the family moved from California to Blacksburg because his mother got a job at Virginia Tech. Zhang’s mother, Ying Zhou, is an associate professor of geophysics in Virginia Tech’s College of Science. She is married to Zhang’s father, Xiaofeng Zhang, even though they have different last names.

“Without their help, I don’t think that I would be who I am today,” Edric Zhang said.

He took Advanced Placement classes in chemistry, English literature and government at Blacksburg High School this year. He also took two demanding classes at New River Community College — linear algebra and differential equations. He also took a dual-enrollment course in business management that was taught at Blacksburg High. He also received credit at Blacksburg High for being a research intern for his mother at Virginia Tech.

“He’s [been] doing really well in academics since he was a little kid,” his mother said. “We don’t have to worry about that part.”

“He took everything possible he could at the highest level possible and then some,” Blumenthal said.

Zhang was named both an All-American and a Scholar All-American by the United Soccer Coaches this month. He was one of 17 boys on the All-America team and one of 54 boys on the Scholar All-America team. Blacksburg’s Kai Feng also made the Scholar All-America team.

How was Zhang able to shine in both soccer and academics?

“It’s [about] learning how to balance between sports and education, ... like how much time soccer takes up every day for you and how do you balance things like homework and studying but at the same time your own mental health and doing things you enjoy?” he said.

Future engineer

Zhang did not play for Blacksburg as a sophomore in 2021 — when Blacksburg High still offered remote learning — because he was a part of the Charlotte FC Academy’s under-17 team. Players aren’t allowed by the academy, which is a developmental arm of Charlotte’s Major League Soccer team, to also play high school soccer.

After leaving that squad, he played for the Blacksburg High School team for his junior and senior seasons.

He had three goals and 10 assists as a junior, when he made the Class 4 all-state first team.

“A couple of the college coaches that saw him play [that year] commented about how he at times could take over if he wanted but he was so team-oriented,” Blumenthal said.

The 5-foot-9 Zhang had nine goals and seven assists as a senior this year, when he helped the 18-2 Bruins reach the state quarterfinals. He again made the Class 4 all-state first team.

“We were able to play him more as a wide midfielder, where he could use his individual ability a little bit more and go at players one-versus-one,” Blumenthal said. “His ball skill is off the charts.

“He can hit a shot with his left or right [foot]. … I don’t know that I’ve seen somebody who’s as good with his left and his right as he is on the high school level.”

Last month, Zhang was named the Gatorade boys soccer player of the year for Virginia in recognition of his athletic and academic accomplishments and his character. Zhang, who has volunteered at a food pantry and at a youth soccer clinic, became the first Blacksburg boys soccer player to win the Gatorade state honor.

Winning that award made Zhang eligible for Gatorade’s Academic Achievement Award. In winning the Academic Achievement award, he beat out 607 other Gatorade male and female state player of the year winners in various sports from the 2022-23 school year.

Zhang was not the only one honored at the Gatorade ceremony on July 11 in Los Angeles. The ceremony also recognized the Gatorade national male and female players of the year in various sports, as well as Gatorade’s overall male and female athletes of the year for the school year. There were also three specialty awards handed out, including Zhang’s award. Zhang already knew he had won the Academic Achievement Award before he headed west for the ceremony.

“Since I’m not going to be playing soccer in college, it’s a very nice ending to my competitive soccer career,” he said.

“There’s a lot of Division I schools he could’ve played for,” Blumenthal said.

Zhang plans to major in mechanical and aerospace engineering at Princeton.

“In my career I’d really like to design planes or design propulsion systems in aerodynamic structures to make traveling and transportation more efficient,” he said. “My main passion is engineering. … I just like the idea of being able to design and create new things, being able to collaborate with other engineers to tackle modern-day problems.”

For a week last summer, he participated in the Virginia Aerospace Science and Technology Scholars camp at the NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton. He was invited to the camp because of his performance in an online course.

“It was absolutely amazing,” Zhang said of the camp.

Zhang said VMI, Washington and Lee and Roanoke College were interested in him as a soccer player. But he decided he did not want to play college soccer.

“I’ve always been a little bit more focused on academics,” he said. “Being a student-athlete in college is already incredibly demanding [and] … engineering is a really tough major. … I’m looking forward to having a career in engineering, so that should be my first priority.”

Zhang was accepted by Princeton, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Georgia Tech and Illinois.

He is excited about heading to New Jersey to attend Ivy League member Princeton.

“It’’s a great school,” he said. “They’re really good at engineering. I really like the campus. I thought that school really fit me.”

And if any Princeton students encounter a really good player in an intramural or pickup soccer game, it might be Zhang.

“I’m not going to play competitively in [college] soccer, but I’m never going to stop playing soccer, that’s for sure,” he said.