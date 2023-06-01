BLACKSBURG — A collective sigh echoed throughout Bill Brown Stadium in the 23rd minute Thursday evening. It came the moment the powerful shot off Blacksburg forward Addison McSorley’s right foot skimmed off the top of the cross bar and harmlessly landed behind the net.

McSorley’s shot was the first true offensive chance the Bruins had against Western Albemarle. They weren’t able to generate those types of looks over the final 57 minutes, either, as the Warriors used a pair of second-half goals to pull away for a 3-0 win in the Region 4D girls soccer championship game.

“Mainly in these kinds of games you get one or two shots,” Blacksburg coach Matthew Pickett said. “If you don’t convert them, that’s what it comes down to.”

Western Albemarle (18-1) was able to convert on its chances to claim the regional title one year after it was knocked out in the semifinal round by the Bruins.

Warriors junior Reese Mattern, who has verbally committed to Tennessee, scored in the 54th minute and assisted on goals in the second and 71st minutes.

She delivered a centering pass that Victoria Ibanez finished 88 seconds into the game.

Mattern received a pass from Chloe Andres in the right side of the box and delivered a powerful shot into the net in the 54th minute, and then she crossed a pass into the box that Sadie Bruton finished with a little more than nine minutes remaining to cement the regional title.

“We knew coming in that they were an incredible team,” Pickett said.

The Bruins (18-2) settled in after Ibanez’s early goal and controlled possession for the majority of the final 20 minutes of the first half. They were able to get quality looks against Western goalkeeper Elana Romesburg.

McSorley’s shot was one of five taken over the stretch. Blacksburg even had four corner kicks but was unable to generate shots that could get behind Romesburg.

“We knew it would be a couple of chances and it would come down to us getting those couple of goals and this game is totally different,” Pickett said.

Romesburg finished with three saves before being replaced in the 66th minute by Tatiana Bird.

Romesburg and Bird did not face a shot on goal in the second half.

“I think we have great goalkeepers, so we made some nice saves,” Western Albemarle coach Kristie Braunston said. “They missed a few, which we were fortunate for. We tightened it up in the second half and didn’t give them as many opportunities to get shots off and just converted the chances we created.”

The Warriors attempted fewer shots in the second half (four) compared to taking six in the first half, but they were able to capitalize thanks to a halftime adjustment.

“We got a little bit tighter in the midfield, which gave our backline a little bit of breathing room,” Braunston said. “We got a little bit tighter in the back and we read the game a little bit better in the second half in terms of when to drop and when to step.”

Blacksburg goalkeeper Paige Miller finished with three saves.

Western Albemarle will host the Region 4C runner-up in Tuesday’s Class 4 quarterfinals.

Blacksburg will travel to face the Region 4C champion on Tuesday. The matchup between Tuscarora and James Wood did not end before press time.

“I think we feel really good given that we’ve had a very strong season against very tough opponents,” Pickett said. “We played E.C. Glass twice; we did really well against Orange County, which is a Piedmont team, they beat Western; so, I think we’re not necessarily walking in there as the underdogs. We know that we have to play our best 80 minutes and when we do, we’re almost unbeatable.”