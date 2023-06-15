Glenvar’s Colin Clapper was named the Class 2 boys soccer player of the year by the Virginia High School League on Thursday, while Glenvar’s Josh Jones was named the Class 2 boys soccer coach of the year.

Clapper, a senior midfielder, broke the VHSL single-season record with 39 assists this year. His final assist came on a corner kick in the 78th minute of the Class 2 state final, enabling Jake Williams to score the lone goal in the team’s 1-0 win over defending champ Clarke County.

Clapper had 86 assists (the second-best total in VHSL history) and 26 goals in his career.

Jones, in his third year at Glenvar, led the Highlanders (20-1-1) to their first state title. He has won 53 games at Glenvar after winning 269 games and a state title as the girls soccer coach at Salem.

Clapper was joined on the Class 2 all-state first team by Williams, a sophomore defender; Glenvar senior forward Jacson Shepherd; Radford senior forward Evan Rupe; Radford sophomore midfielder Enzo Pugliese; Radford junior defender Eli Goff; Glenvar sophomore Fernando Garcia, an at-large pick; and Glenvar senior goalie Marco Gustafson.

The second team included Glenvar freshman defender Cooper Mullins; Glenvar freshman defender Tyler Curfiss; Glenvar junior Zach Curfiss, an at-large pick; and Radford junior Brody Shull, an at-large pick.

BASKETBALL

VMI to visit South Carolina

VMI announced Thursday that its basketball team will visit Southeastern Conference member South Carolina on Nov. 13.

The game is for the on-campus portion of the inaugural Arizona Tip-Off Tournament.

It will be South Carolina’s second game against a Western Virginia team in four days. It was previously reported that the Gamecocks will face Virginia Tech on Nov. 10 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. That game is unrelated to the Arizona tournament.

The neutral-site portion of the Arizona Tip-Off Tournament will be held at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. VMI will play South Dakota on Nov. 17 in the first round of the Desert Division. VMI will face Northern Arizona or Purdue-Fort Wayne on Nov. 18.

In the Cactus Division, South Carolina will face DePaul on Nov. 17, while San Francisco will meet Grand Canyon. Action in that division wraps up Nov. 19. The Cactus Division games will be televised by the CBS Sports Network.