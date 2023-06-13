Magna Vista players Ian Betton, Eduardo Perez-Sandoval and Caleb Jenkins were named to the Class 3 all-state boys soccer first team by the Virginia High School League on Tuesday.

Betton, a senior, made it as a midfielder. Perez-Sandoval, a junior, and Jenkins, a senior, were at-large picks.

The second team included Bassett senior midfielder Casey Ferguson and Magna Vista senior Gael Ortega. Orega was an at-large pick.

Meridian’s Alex Gardner was named the player of the year. Meridian’s Nathan Greiner was chosen the coach of the year. Meridian won the Class 3 state final, beating Charlottesville on penalty kicks.

GIRLS SOCCER

Terriers honored

William Byrd seniors Maddy Simmons and Sophia Chrisley were named to the Class 3 all-state girls soccer second team by the VHSL.

Simmons made it as a forward, while Chrisley was an at-large pick.

Brentsville District’s Peyton McGovern was named the player of the year, while Brentsville District’s Scott Kerns was the coach of the year.

GOLF

Zhang, Harper

qualify for tourneys

Former Timesland golfers Chris Zhang and Ashton Harper secured qualifying spots for the VSGA State Amateur and the State Open of Virginia on Monday with their respective rounds at Boonsboro Country Club in Lynchburg.

Zhang and Harper secured two of the eight qualifying spots for the State Am, as well as two of the three spots for the State Open.

There were 64 golfers who took part in the qualifier.

Zhang, a former Blacksburg High standout who is a rising senior at Northwestern, shot 2-under 68 with five birdies and three bogeys.

Harper recently graduated from Lord Botetourt and has signed to play at Virginia Tech. He finished his round at 1 under with four birdies and three bogeys.

The State Am is scheduled for June 26-30 at Boonsboro. The State Open is slated for July 21-23 at Independence Golf Club.

COLLEGES

W&L 17th in Directors’ Cup

Washington and Lee has finished 17h in NCAA Division III in the Directors’ Cup standings for the 2022-23 school year.

The award, which is presented by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics, measures all-sports success. Points are awarded for how a team does in the NCAAs.

W&L earned points in men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s outdoor track and field, women’s basketball, men’s swimming, wrestling, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey and men’s and women’s soccer.

Johns Hopkins finished first.