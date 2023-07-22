Baylee Compton does not shirk from the challenge of being center stage in a softball game.

“You have to stay motivated and self-determined when you’re a pitcher. All the attention’s kind of on you,” Compton said in an interview at Northside High School this week. “I don’t really love that, but I kind of just thrive there.”

Indeed.

The 2023 Northside graduate and all-state pitcher capped off her high school softball career last month by leading the Vikings to their first state title since 2010.

“That’s been one of my goals since I got to Northside my freshman year, and our team had that goal at the beginning of the year,” Compton said of the state title. “It feels so surreal that we worked hard and were able to accomplish that main goal that we had.”

Compton plays travel ball with the Roanoke-based Maroon Crush. She will wrap up her travel-ball career this weekend when the Maroon Crush play in the Commonwealth Games in Lynchburg.

“We all are just taking in our last moment before we go to college, … getting to play together one last time,” Compton said.

But Compton’s softball career is not ending this weekend. She has been committed to Roanoke College since last summer.

“I’m really excited for the next step of my softball career,” she said. “I’ve worked hard throughout the years, so it’s really exciting that one of my goals from when I was younger is finally coming [true].”

Impressing her tutor

Compton has been taking pitching lessons from Denny Tincher, the father of former Virginia Tech great Angela Tincher O’Brien, since she was 10 years old.

“By the time Baylee was probably 12, I started seeing real promise in her,” Denny Tincher said. “By the time she was 14, I started trying to tell her, ‘You don’t realize how good you are. You’re going to be really good. … If college [softball] is something you want, you can do this thing — at any level.’”

Compton has been attending Roanoke College softball camps since she was 8 years old.

“She’s been throwing the ball really well since she was young,” said Maroons coach Mike Mitchell, whose team made the 2022 and 2023 NCAA Division III tournaments. “She’s turned into a very good pitcher.”

Mitchell said Compton throws 61-62 mph.

Mitchell admires the movement and tight spin of Compton’s riseball, which is her strikeout pitch.

“It’s a true riseball. It jumps,” Mitchell said.

“The rise is the pitch that sucks batters in,” Tincher said. “It looks so sweet and then it’s gone.”

Compton also stymies foes with changeup and curve. She has been working on a screwball.

“Sometimes I said, ‘Baylee, you’re so talented you could win with nothing but a curveball. You could win with nothing but your screwball. You could win with nothing but your riseball. Your changeup is … so good. Not many people could find four pitches they can win with, and you’ve got them all,’” Tincher said.

Compton was 7-5 with a 2.04 ERA as a Northside junior last year, when she struck out 158 batters and walked 33 in 127 innings.

The Vikings fell one win shy of making the state tournament that year, falling to Lord Botetourt 1-0 in 12 innings in a 2022 Region 3D semifinal. Rhyann Jones, who now pitches for UNC Greensboro, threw the shutout for Lord Botetourt. Compton pitched an eight-hitter for Northside.

That loss motivated Northside this year.

“Our main goal was to get past that [regional semifinal round this year], and we knew we could because 12 innings and you lose 1-0, that could’ve gone either way,” Compton said.

Compton verbally committed to Roanoke College last July. She said Emory & Henry, Concord and Bridgewater were also interested in her. But she liked the fact that her family and friends would be able to see her pitch quite often if she joined the Maroons.

The Maroons will need a new ace next spring to replace Jada Karnes, who has graduated. There are a number of contenders. Roanoke will return two pitchers, with Compton and three other pitching recruits coming aboard.

Compton, who was named the 2023 Blue Ridge District pitcher of the year, figures the competition she faced at Northside will help her make a successful transition to college softball.

“I feel really prepared,” Compton said. “The Blue Ridge District has a tremendous amount of talent.”

State champs

Compton went 13-9 with a 1.92 ERA as a senior this year, earning a spot on the Class 3 all-state first team. She struck out 280 batters and walked 62 in 168 innings.

“She really worked on perfecting some of her movement pitches,” said Northside coach Kassie Brammer, whose team finished 19-10. “She realized that as a pitcher you can’t just live on velocity, so she figured out how to spin the ball.”

Compton went 5-1 in the regional and state tournaments combined this year, going the distance in all six of those games. She threw shutouts in four of the six games.

“This year I really focused on hitting my spots and having more control over my pitches,” she said.

Compton pitched a one-hitter in a 3-0 win over Abingdon in the Region 3D quarterfinals. She struck out 12 and walked two.

After losing in the regional semifinals last year, the Vikings won their regional semifinal this year to advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2011. Compton threw a one-hitter in a 1-0 win at Carroll County, striking out 15 and walking three.

Brammer said Compton put the team on her back in that game.

Cave Spring beat visiting Northside 3-2 in the regional final. It was the Vikings’ second loss in a title game this year; the Vikings had lost to Franklin County in the district tournament final.

“We felt a lot of pressure in the district championship and region championship. We kind of let the nerves get to us,” said Compton, who was one of only three seniors on the Vikings.

“But we stayed focused in the state championship and didn’t let the nerves get to us and we used the pressure as motivation.”

The Vikings won 11-0 at Rustburg in the Class 3 state quarterfinals. Compton pitched a one-hitter, striking out eight and walking six.

Northside beat defending champ New Kent 1-0 in the Class 3 state semifinals in Fredericksburg. Compton threw a two-hitter, striking out 12 and walking two.

“We were so nervous because we watched their warmup and they just had so much talent,” Compton said. “But we got out there and we knew that if we could score one run, we could hold them with our defense.”

Northside defeated York 3-1 in the Class 3 state final in Fredericksburg. Compton threw a five-hitter, striking out 16 and walking none.

“I trusted in my coach’s ability to call my pitches and I hit my spots,” she said.

The team was on “cloud nine” after winning the championship, Compton said.

“It’s just such a long journey to get there,” she said. “It’s crazy that we made it to the last-ever game and that was my last-ever high school game.”

Compton also was the Vikings’ leadoff hitter, batting .363 with six doubles, two triples, three homers, 23 RBIs, 11 stolen bases and 32 runs scored.

Compton, who played second base for the Vikings when she did not pitch, likes the challenge of hitting.

“It’s kind of a game of failure, so when you get that hit, it feels great,” Compton said.

She might be able to help Roanoke College with her bat.

“She’s got really good power,” Mitchell said. “We’re definitely going to take a look at her as a hitter. She plays second base some when she’s not pitching, so we’ll look at her there also.”

And, of course, Mitchell expects her to help the Maroons in the circle.

“I expect a lot of good things out of her,” Mitchell said.