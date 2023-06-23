Auburn's Kirsten Fleet and Tim Smoot were named Class 1 softball player and coach of the year, respectively, by the Virginia High School League on Friday.

Fleet, a James Madison signee, went 26-1 with a 0.48 ERA, 20 shutouts, nine no-hitters, five perfect games and 389 strikeouts this season. She set the Auburn career strikeouts record with 852.

Smoot led the Eagles to a 26-1 record and their fourth consecutive Class 1 championship. He was an assistant to David Hurd in 2019 and 2021, and has led the program the past two campaigns.

Senior second baseman Rachel Brotherton joined Fleet on the first team.

Senior shortstop Avery Zuckerwar was a second-team selection. She had the seventh-inning RBI single that scored Brotherton and gave the Eagles the lead in the state title game against Rye Cove, and Zuckerwar homered in the semifinal win over Buffalo Gap.

Parry McCluer junior Payton Emore was an at-large selection on the second team.

LOCAL TENNIS

7 to be inducted into hall of fame

Seven individuals who played, taught and contributed to tennis in the Roanoke Valley will be inducted into the Roanoke Regional Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday at Hunting Hills Country Club.

Alan Cannaday and Josh Fishwick Jr. will be joined by the late Charley Turner as players being inducted. Larsen Bowker is being inducted as a coach/teaching pro and player combination; Bobby Burleson is being inducted for education/research/philanthropy or other signification contribution; and Jennifer Frye and Tracy Sledd are being inducted for service/leadership combination.

The event begins at 10:15 a.m. Saturday with a Pro-Am at Hunting Hills and also will feature a pro doubles exhibition that will begin at approximately 2:15 p.m.

The indoor country clubs at Hunting Hills, Hidden Valley and Roanoke country clubs will host the Pro-Am in the event of inclement weather.

The social event begins at 4:45 p.m., with the induction dinner to follow.

LOCAL GOLF

Dingledine wins VSGA Junior Match Play

Talon Dingledine, a rising junior at Monacan High School outside of Richmond, won the VSGA Junior Match Play Championship 7 and 5 over Jonathan McEwen on Friday at Kiln Creek Golf Club & Resort in Newport News.

Cave Spring rising senior Nate Faulkner withdrew from his semifinal match against McEwen because of a media reason, according to the VSGA.

Dingledine defeated Grady Williams 3 and 2 in the semifinals.