Sophomore's rushing leads PH to victory over Hidden Valley

Patrick Henry’s offense used to be known as “Air Alan.”
Now it’s called “Ground Chuck.”
Running back Chuck Webb — at the ripe old age of 15 — battered his way for 290 yards rushing and four touchdowns Friday night as the 5-foot-11, 210-pound sophomore led PH to a 44-7 River Ridge District victory over previously unbeaten Hidden Valley at Dwight Bogle Stadium.
PH coach Alan Fiddler has favored the four-wide receiver spread offense during his tenure in Roanoke, but now there’s a new game plan.
“When in doubt, give the guy the ball and get out of the way,” Fiddler said. “He’s special.”
Webb missed Patrick Henry’s previous two games against Northside and Blacksburg after suffering a bone bruise against William Fleming.
Fresh legs and a desire to make up for missed time produced TD runs of 6, 16 and 46 in the first half and a 38-yard burst in the third quarter.
“I had to come out with a bang,” Webb said. “I’ve been out for two weeks. I knew I had to come out and lead my team tonight.”
PH (5-1, 1-0) opened holes up front for Webb, whose swinging shoulders gave Hidden Valley defenders little to hit. When there was contact, Webb powered his way through tackles for plenty of extra yardage.
“Our lineman, Number 60, Sam Hughes, was gone for two weeks too,” Webb said. “We came out here and did our thing, showed them what we were about.”
Patrick Henry’s defense was equally impressive, holding the Titans to one TD and limiting Timesland passing leader Sam Dragovich to 129 yards on 33 attempts.
Taeshaun Webb had an interception for PH that led to Webb’s fourth TD and a 26-0 lead late in the first half.
Hidden Valley receivers were unable to get separation against PH defenders such as Carmelo Taylor, Isiah Robinson, Jahzae Kimbrough and Bodie Kahoun.
“We’ve got a lot of speed over there so it really helped to lock them down,” Fiddler said. “Then we had a really good blitz package that caused them problems.”
Dragovich threw an 8-yard TD pass to Ashton Carroll that cut PH’s lead to 24-7 just before halftime.
If the Titans (6-1, 2-1) had any chance to get back in the game, it vanished with a three-and-out on the opening possession of the third quarter, followed by a 6-yard TD run by Zavion Smith for a 32-7 lead.
As rain fell in the second half the curtain came down on the Titans’ attempt to become the first team in school history to start a season with seven wins in a row.
“We were soundly beaten, and ultimately I’ve got to be a better coach,” Hidden Valley coach Scott Weaver said.
“We didn’t play well in any phase of the game. We didn’t tackle well. We didn’t get off blocks well. We didn’t block well. We didn’t catch well. We didn’t kick well. If you don’t do those things, it’s hard to win [any] football game, much less against a team that talented.”
“We’re 6 and 1, but it’s not the end of the world. Our kids will take this and learn from it.”
The Patriots never punted and did not throw a single pass in the second half, which was capped by Taylor’s 1-yard TD run.
With a five-game winning streak since a season-opening 35-15 loss at Brookville, PH will carry plenty of momentum into its final four regular-season games against Cave Spring, Christiansburg, Pulaski County and Salem.
With a healthy Chuck Webb, the immediate future is bright.
“He works hard, shows up for practice every day trying to get better,” Fiddler said. “The sky’s limit.”