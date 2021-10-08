Sophomore's rushing leads PH to victory over Hidden Valley

“Our lineman, Number 60, Sam Hughes, was gone for two weeks too,” Webb said. “We came out here and did our thing, showed them what we were about.”

Patrick Henry’s defense was equally impressive, holding the Titans to one TD and limiting Timesland passing leader Sam Dragovich to 129 yards on 33 attempts.

Taeshaun Webb had an interception for PH that led to Webb’s fourth TD and a 26-0 lead late in the first half.

Hidden Valley receivers were unable to get separation against PH defenders such as Carmelo Taylor, Isiah Robinson, Jahzae Kimbrough and Bodie Kahoun.

“We’ve got a lot of speed over there so it really helped to lock them down,” Fiddler said. “Then we had a really good blitz package that caused them problems.”

Dragovich threw an 8-yard TD pass to Ashton Carroll that cut PH’s lead to 24-7 just before halftime.

If the Titans (6-1, 2-1) had any chance to get back in the game, it vanished with a three-and-out on the opening possession of the third quarter, followed by a 6-yard TD run by Zavion Smith for a 32-7 lead.