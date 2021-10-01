Spartans crush Christiansburg's high hopes at Salem Stadium

A strong September run did not equate into a rocking start of October for Christiansburg High’s football team.
Things were certainly rocking for the Salem Spartans, who opened River Ridge District play in a familiar way, disposing of the Blue Demons 24-7 on homecoming night at Salem Stadium.
“Our defense did amazing tonight,” Salem quarterback DaRon Wilson said. “Our offense was driving, completing passes. … It was just a great night for everybody.”
The defending Class 4A state champion Spartans crushed Christiansburg’s high hopes in the first 16 minutes of action. Salem (3-1, 1-0) rolled up 254 yards of total offense and three touchdowns on its first three drives of the night. The Spartans had more first downs during that stretch (12) than the Blue Demons had offensive plays (8).
Wilson took part in two of those scores, connecting with Jake Massey on a 7-yard TD pass and catch with 7 minutes, 51 seconds to play in the first quarter, and later hitting Chauncey Logan Jr. on mid-range pass midway through the second quarter, which Logan then turned into one of the biggest plays of the night that produced Salem’s third TD of the game.
Logan caught Wilson’s throw at the 30-yard line, broke two tackles, then sprinted into the end zone from there. Following the extra-point kick by Wes Cross, the Spartans led 21-0 with 7:57 left in the first half.
In between the Wilson TD passes, Salem wrapped up a 70-yard scoring drive with a 9-yard TD run by Jayveon Jones.
That early sprint meant Christiansburg was left with a task no football team wants when Salem is on the other side of the field — playing from behind.
“They’re tough to come back against — just because of how they eat up the clock on offense,” Christiansburg coach Alex Wilkens said. “They’re so well coached, they don’t give up much.”
While Salem’s offense was making the most of its opportunities, its defense was stingy and physical throughout the first half.
Christiansburg’s offense, which had averaged 39 points per game, including 63 points just a week earlier, managed just 25 yards of total offense during Salem’s scoring spree.
“Our defense was playing low and playing fast,” said Salem defensive lineman Cameron Martindale. “We noticed that when they were (pull-blocking), their center was slow when he blocked back. We tried to take advantage of that quickly.”
Martindale said that eventually led to weakside linebacker Noah Collins being left unblocked, and that caused problems for Christiansburg (4-1, 0-1).
“I definitely loved it,” Collins said. “This was a great night. We love to meet up with teams that are undefeated, and we love to knock them down a bit.”
Christiansburg started to work its way back into the game after falling behind, playing its best football in the last half of the second quarter.
After finally getting a stop on Salem’s offense, the Blue Demons handed the ball over to its offense at midfield, and quarterback Casey Graham connected with Jaxson Clarke on a 47-yard passing play on first down, which put the ball on Salem’s 3-yard line. Graham followed that up with a short scoring run and the Demons were back to within 21-7.
“You can never get too comfortable,” Salem coach Don Holter said. “Christiansburg is a good football team. They’re going to battle with you and they’re never going to give up.
We went up 21, and lost some focus, and let them back into the ballgame.”
The Demons had better success moving the football in the second half, but it didn’t result in points. Christiansburg had two promising drives stopped when it could not convert on fourth-down plays, and also had another drive end due to a lost fumble.
“We had some things (set up) but we just weren’t able to execute,” Wilkens said. “When you come down to this stadium, you want to make some plays early, which we are capable of, but we just couldn’t do it.”
The only points of the second half came from Cross, who connected on a 37-yard field goal attempt with 4:44 to play in the third quarter.
As a result, Salem extended its River Ridge District winning streak to 18 games, and also ended what had been a six-game regular-season winning streak for Christiansburg, dating back to last spring’s pandemic-delayed season.
“We were very excited about playing,” said Salem defensive lineman Stacy Williams. “We had heard some trash talking (the past couple of weeks), and this is the only way to shut it down.”