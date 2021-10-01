Spartans crush Christiansburg's high hopes at Salem Stadium

Christiansburg started to work its way back into the game after falling behind, playing its best football in the last half of the second quarter.

After finally getting a stop on Salem’s offense, the Blue Demons handed the ball over to its offense at midfield, and quarterback Casey Graham connected with Jaxson Clarke on a 47-yard passing play on first down, which put the ball on Salem’s 3-yard line. Graham followed that up with a short scoring run and the Demons were back to within 21-7.

“You can never get too comfortable,” Salem coach Don Holter said. “Christiansburg is a good football team. They’re going to battle with you and they’re never going to give up.

We went up 21, and lost some focus, and let them back into the ballgame.”

The Demons had better success moving the football in the second half, but it didn’t result in points. Christiansburg had two promising drives stopped when it could not convert on fourth-down plays, and also had another drive end due to a lost fumble.

“We had some things (set up) but we just weren’t able to execute,” Wilkens said. “When you come down to this stadium, you want to make some plays early, which we are capable of, but we just couldn’t do it.”