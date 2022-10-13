Speed a plus for Patrick Henry receiver Carmelo Taylor

Carmelo Taylor is hard to catch on the football field.

And on the track.

So Patrick Henry High School fans better catch him while they can.

Taylor is a senior receiver for the Patriots, as well as state champion sprinter.

"You depend on your fast-twitch muscles and your speed [on the track], and that shows you what you're really made of without football pads," he said.

His talent has not gone unnoticed by ESPN, which rates him as the No. 5 high school senior football player in the commonwealth, nor by 10th-ranked Penn State. Taylor verbally committed to the Nittany Lions football program two months ago.

Taylor won't be the first member of his family to play college football. He is the nephew of former Patrick Henry standout Shannon Taylor, who was a linebacker for Virginia before playing in the NFL from 2000-03.

"That's all I heard when I was younger. All I heard was about him — him being the talk of Roanoke. If my uncle could do it, I felt like I could do it," Taylor said. "I would like to let people know my name as well as his name."

Mission accomplished.

"The sky's the limit for him," said Shannon Taylor, who is now the defensive coordinator at North Cross. "He can definitely go further than myself and do bigger things.

"Melo has all the tools to be the best Taylor in the family."

'Next-level speed'

Taylor began playing football and basketball when he was 5 years old.

"He was always smaller than everyone, but he was fairly quicker than everyone," said his father, Christopher Taylor. "So as he was growing up, I wanted to focus on his speed."

Taylor joined a local track team when he was about 9 years old.

"He's always been one who loved sports," said his mother, Alishia Hairston. "Carmelo is very competitive. I don't care who it is, he'll try to race you, he'll try to outdo you."

Taylor used to live with his mother in the Cave Spring school district. As a ninth-grader, he played quarterback for the Cave Spring junior varsity.

He moved in with his father so he could attend Class 5 member Patrick Henry as a 10th-grader.

"I thought about bigger and better opportunities at this school, play more competition than what Cave plays," Taylor said. "Cave's schedule really wouldn't get my name out there. … I want to hang around people that have the same [college football] dream as me."

"I figured that the competition would be better [at PH] and it could help him get more exposure," his father said.

Even though he lives with his father, Taylor still sees his mother and younger brother, Cameron, every day.

"I just want to really get my momma off her feet," he said. "I don't like my momma working."

His younger brother is a ninth-grader on the Northside football team, so this season's PH-Northside game was a family affair.

"I want to set an example for my little brother, just so he can have somebody to look up to," Taylor said.

The 6-foot, 160-pound Taylor had 43 catches for 608 yards and six touchdowns as a junior last fall, when he helped the 8-4 Patriots reach the Region 5D semifinals. He also ran for 307 yards and nine touchdowns on 47 carries.

"He has next-level speed, but he's got really good ball skills and he's a physical player," said PH coach Alan Fiddler, whose team will visit Cave Spring on Friday. "You don't find many kids that have his speed that have the ball skills that he has. He can catch anything near him and he tracks the deep ball well. If it's in the area, he's going to make a play."

Taylor swept the 100 meters and the 200 meters at the Class 5 state outdoor track and field championships in June. He won the 100 final in 10.62 seconds and won the 200 with a time of 21.56 seconds.

He hopes to moonlight for the Penn State track and field team.

Taylor picked the Nittany Lions over Virginia Tech and South Carolina. He visited all three schools in June.

"[Penn State] was a great opportunity for me to get out of the state and figure out how to be a man on my own," he said. "It was the best move for me to accomplish my dreams.

"I can go somewhere that's much bigger and make my name known there.

"I can't wait to get up there and perform."

Taylor's uncle was a UVa teammate of Penn State assistant Anthony Poindexter and was a part of the same San Diego Chargers draft class as Penn State assistant Ja'Juan Seider.

"They're going to take care of Melo," Shannon Taylor said.

Carmelo Taylor also received scholarship offers from West Virginia, Maryland, Liberty, Old Dominion and East Carolina. His first offer came in May.

"I [first] had to get my grades straight," he said. "My coaches stayed on top of me. I heard them every day talk to me about my grades, to get them up — 'You've got coaches that like you, you just don't [have] the grades. You've got to get them up for them to offer you.’ So that's what really sparked me.

"My momma was on me about my grades. After she stayed on me about my grades, I just kept my grades up. … I stayed with my coaches at least an extra hour after practice, doing [class] work. … When I have a free block at school, I go with them that whole block and just work."

'Loads of potential'

ESPN rates Taylor as the No. 33 high school senior receiver in the country and the No. 287 senior in the nation overall.

Taylor has 29 catches for 469 yards and eight touchdowns for the Patriots (5-1) this season.

"He has elite speed already," Shannon Taylor said. "He's got great ball skills. He can stop and change direction and then accelerate quicker than any kid with his measurables that I've seen.

"He hasn't even really touched the weight room yet, so he has loads of potential.

"He's really blown me away with his skill and how fast he's become from last year to this year."

Taylor also starts at cornerback. He has recorded one interception this fall.

He has returned two kickoffs for a total of 150 yards this season, including one he returned for a touchdown. He has also returned four punts for 88 yards.

"Not many people are kicking to him," Fiddler said.

"I'll be praying they kick it to me," Taylor said. "They don't."

He is trying to savor his final season with the Patriots.

"Missing this, this is what scares me the most," he said. "It's an amazing feeling to be able to call somebody your brother when you're out on that field.

"That's one thing I hope we all keep when we're gone."