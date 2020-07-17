Spring Break 2020: After car accident, Staunton River's Avery Adkins looks forward to Emory & Henry softball

Forrester likes her power.

"I want to make sure we give her the opportunity to hit," he said.

'Wake me up'

In March, the VHSL spring sports season was scrapped.

"Softball's fun, but there are things that are much more important than playing softball," Adkins said.

Adkins gained that perspective on May 25.

In the early evening, Adkins was driving home from music practice at her church. She was alone in her family's 2002 Toyota Camry when she went off Goodview Road in Bedford County in a one-car accident.

"I hit a gravel spot that was at the end of a driveway. I guess that's how I lost control of the car," she said. "I don't really remember anything after that."

According to Virginia State Police, the car went off the right side of the road before Adkins brought it back on the road but overcorrected. The rear end of the car slid out and the car went back off the right side of the road. The car hit two trees, police said. The car flipped over before going down an embankment and landing on its roof. Adkins and her father said the embankment was 30 feet deep, but police estimated it was about 100 feet deep.