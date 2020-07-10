Spring Break 2020: Eastern Montgomery's McHone did it all (almost) for Mustangs

ELLISTON — Annalyse McHone was very, very busy during her athletic career at Eastern Montgomery High School.
Here's the question:
What did she have against soccer?
Eastern Montgomery fielded teams in six girls sports in 2019-20, and McHone competed in five of them during her four years as a Mustang.
McHone suited up for cross country and volleyball, twice in the same fall season.
She played varsity basketball for three years as a shooting guard.
In the spring, McHone was a first baseman on the softball field for two years and a distance runner for the outdoor track team since her freshman season.
That's 14 varsity letters for the recent Eastern Montgomery graduate, not to mention the part-time job she maintains as a lifeguard at Christiansburg Aquatic Center.
"I love being active," McHone said. "I love staying busy. It gives me the ability to learn more, to keep my mind off things that may be worrying me."
Like having a promising senior season of spring sports snatched away by the COVID-19 outbreak and heading to college during a health pandemic and a time of financial uncertainty and social unrest.
"I am praying for our country and I have hope," she said.
McHone will be southbound on Interstate 81 for Emory & Henry College where she plans to study exercise science and join the cross country program.
Still just 17, she already has earned one year of college credit and could graduate from E&H at age 20.
McHone is all about making use of her time.
Last fall she placed second in the Pioneer District meet behind eventual VHSL Class 1 champion Kensey May of Parry McCluer.
McHone finished 10th in a stacked Region 1C meet and ended her prep career by placing 17th in the state meet with a personal-best 5-kilometer time of 21 minutes, 4.80 seconds, missing all-state status by two spots.
"I could taste it," she said. "I was giving it my all. I was little bummed I wasn't top 15. There were times in the race where I was 15th but some girls had more in them than I did."
McHone chose Emory & Henry over Concord, Longwood, Lynchburg and her mother's alma mater, Radford.
"When I walked on Emory's campus I felt like I was home," she said. "It felt like a breath of fresh air and a new chapter."
After McHone committed to E&H, the school made a coaching change in the women's cross country and outdoor track programs. Shawnee Kegley resigned, and E&H hired former Virginia High, Freedom-Woodbridge and Forest Park High head coach Leroy Worley on an interim basis.
E&H had just two girls on its 2019 cross country roster with its entrants placing 42nd and 65th in the ODAC meet in November.
McHone could be a prospect whose best is yet to come.
"She's got a lot of room to grow," EastMont outdoor track coach Jimmy Osborne said. "Where she was at EastMont, she hasn't done a lot of mileage like programs like Blacksburg or Christiansburg.
"This last cross country season she finally got some decent mileage in and cut probably two minutes off her best time. I wish had everybody work as hard as she did. She was a joy to coach."
McHone also made her mark off the track.
Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine sponsored a video contest called "Everybody's the Graduation Speaker," allowing 12th-grade students across Virginia to submit a virtual graduation speech.
McHone was among the commonwealth's seniors whose message was selected to appear on Kaine's Facebook page and website.
The Montgomery County teen reflected on the sudden end to her high school athletic career caused by the closure of the state's public schools in March.
"I didn’t know my last day of school would be my last," McHone said. "Maybe I would have stayed longer, laughed longer. … Whereas this year may be over sooner than we thought, those long days are now short years, and the day I never thought would arrive, has now come and gone."
McHone was one of 62 graduates in the Eastern Montgomery class of 2020.
She recognized that attending a small high school opened some doors, such as the ability to play on two sports teams in the same season.
"I'm very blessed and very thankful that I was able to go to a small school that allowed me to work with my coaches and my teammates to do both at the same time," McHone said.
"The connection that I have with all my teachers and the friends that I grew up with, they're going to be lifetime friends. The community was always so supportive. We have such a tight community and a close school family. It was just the best."
McHone was a member of the girls basketball team that became the first in program history to win a district title when the Mustangs captured the Pioneer regular-season crown this winter.
"It was so emotional to be able to experience that as my senior year," she said. "The connections we made and the achievements we had as an entire team was so amazing. It's something I'll never forget."
McHone's playing time as a senior dwindled as younger Mustangs took center stage. Instead of causing friction in the ranks, McHone accepted her new role for the sake of the team.
"The writing was on the wall for her and she knew it," EastMont girls basketball coach Kelley Sutphin said. "She took it well. She contributed when it was time to contribute. She was definitely a positive role model."
McHone's father is a former Marine who graduated from the University of Virginia. Her mother is a vice president at a local bank.
Discipline and education are a combination often seen in successful distance runners.
McHone is at the starting line of her next run.
"It makes me feel free," McHone said. "If I had a bad day, if I'm dealing with some anxiety, I feel with each step I take in a race every anxiety and every worry leaving my body. I'm so grateful for the ability to be able to run."
Where is McHone headed?
The horizon is wide open.
"For if it wasn’t for hopes and dreams the sails we have would not be filled with wind and direction," she wrote in her graduation speech, "we would be lost in the sea of misery, instead of the path of exploration, wonder, and amazement."