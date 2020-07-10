Spring Break 2020: Eastern Montgomery's McHone did it all (almost) for Mustangs

McHone was one of 62 graduates in the Eastern Montgomery class of 2020.

She recognized that attending a small high school opened some doors, such as the ability to play on two sports teams in the same season.

"I'm very blessed and very thankful that I was able to go to a small school that allowed me to work with my coaches and my teammates to do both at the same time," McHone said.

"The connection that I have with all my teachers and the friends that I grew up with, they're going to be lifetime friends. The community was always so supportive. We have such a tight community and a close school family. It was just the best."

McHone was a member of the girls basketball team that became the first in program history to win a district title when the Mustangs captured the Pioneer regular-season crown this winter.

"It was so emotional to be able to experience that as my senior year," she said. "The connections we made and the achievements we had as an entire team was so amazing. It's something I'll never forget."

McHone's playing time as a senior dwindled as younger Mustangs took center stage. Instead of causing friction in the ranks, McHone accepted her new role for the sake of the team.