Big plans for the 2020 high school baseball season were afoot at Franklin County, especially for the seniors.
College commits such as third baseman Colton Kent, shortstop Brayden Merrick, second baseman Logan Mason, and catcher Hunter Cannaday and membership in a new district prompted high hopes for a banner campaign for coach Barry Shelton’s Eagles.
“We worked really hard in the offseason,” Merrick said. “We had a great group of straight-line guys ready to go, a lot of talent, a lot of hitting. Everybody was excited to get out on the field. ”
You know what happened next.
The coronavirus pandemic swept in, the plug was pulled, and poof went the rest of spring semester and its accompanying sports.
“When it gets ripped away like that, it’s like a punch in the gut,” Merrick said.
The consolation prize, such as it is, for the aforementioned quartet of college commits is they earned the privilege to keep playing. Any other player, it was a lost season. For the seniors, an evaporated career.
Pain is shared by all.
“Those are my buds,” Merrick said. “Some of them I may never see again.”
Back to the baseball future for those who have one, Merrick committed to Virginia Tech the summer between junior and senior year and is signed and all but en route to Blacksburg. Kent is a Charleston Southern signee. Mason plans to play for Eastern Mennonite. Cannaday, one of the dwindling fraternity of high school three-season ball sport athletes, will double his money’s worth by playing college baseball and football at Ferrum.
“Great students, great people,” Shelton said of those seniors.
Kent reported to Charleston Southern at the end of May and is taking a class to get the jump on college credits and playing with a travel team of commits and first-year college players under the auspices of Dixie Youth.
Life is tricky in North Charleston with a rising trajectory of virus victims and mandatory public mask wearing, but baseball is still being played, he said.
“Everybody on the team was tested for COVID before the season, and we probably will again if we qualify for the Dixie World Series,” Kent said. “It’s hard because of all the uncertainty of what could be coming.”
Kent, the son of Ferrum assistant baseball coach Lew Kent, literally grew up in the sport. When college recruiting got underway for him, his choices boiled down to Charleston Southern, Radford and NCAA Division II North Greenville in South Carolina. The weather and location were factors in his final choice and he says he is pleased with his decision.
Kent expects to continue to play third base in college.
“He could play first, too,” Shelton said, “but his position is batter’s box. The kid can hit. They’ll get him on the field somewhere.”
As a junior, Kent put up some eye-catching numbers with the stick, including team bests of a .356 batting average, 21 hits and 32 runs batted in. He had 12 extra base hits, including five home runs.
At Charleston Southern, Kent plans for now to study business, although his academic plans are fluid at this point. The ultimate goal is to play ball for pay.
The same for Merrick, who has charted out a post-baseball business management and analytics goal. Baseball and the possibility of advancing beyond high school were part of the decision-making process that brought his family to Franklin County from Atlanta when his father accepted a new job Brayden’s freshman year. His evaluation of his best path to pro baseball was a major factor in his choice of Tech over other suitors from the University of Virginia and Liberty.
The 6-foot-3, 207-pound shortstop has been on travel teams and playing wood-bat tournaments throughout high school. The organization with which he is affiliated, the Danville-based Dirtbags, has kept him busy this summer, with tournaments and showcase events that have had him playing an average of five games per week.
Had the virus not struck, he believes he would have had a shot at being taken in Major League Baseball’s June amateur draft. He was on the invitation list for a pre-draft showcase event for pro scouts that was shelved because of the pandemic.
He too put up impressive stats as a high school junior batting .310 with 18 hits, 13 walks, and nine extra base hits.
Cannaday started at catcher since he was a sophomore and batted .326 with 10 extra base hits and 12 walks. He called most of the pitches as a catcher.
Mason “was going to be our motor,” Shelton said. “Plays a lot bigger than he is, good speed, can play second, center field, can pitch a little bit.”
As for the four of them, “All of them are stud kids, good humans, work hard.”
A rising senior Shelton is particularly excited about is Michael Williams, a swift-footed outfielder who batted .328 with 27 runs scored and nine stolen bases as a sophomore.
All of which made the what-ifs of the abandoned 2020 season all the more wrenching.
Said Merrick: “We’ll never will know how good we could have been.”
