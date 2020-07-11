Spring Break 2020: May's H.S. career at Parry McCluer still had more laps to go

May recharged his batteries after the indoor season with a goal of running the 1,600 in 4:15 and qualifying for the New Balance Outdoor Nationals. Now he has two years before resuming his competitive racing career.

“Mentally, I kind of needed a break,” he said. “Trying to pursue state championships and have a state championship team can take a toll on your mind, the constant training and worrying about what’s going to happen in the season.

“When indoor was done, I was pretty drained. Going on a mission will bring back my competitive spirit, and I’ll be ready to go and be motivated even more than I was this year.”

The uncertainty surrounding college sports scheduling for the fall helped May decide when to take his mission.

“I didn’t want to commit to a school and put off my mission and not be able to run,” he said.

“I would hope in two years we can figure out the coronavirus.”

The virus outbreak did not prevent May from a recent cross-country excursion.

He is spending time in Buena Vista and Lexington after flying from Montana back to Virginia to bid farewell to some friends. He admitted to having reservations about air travel.