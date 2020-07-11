Spring Break 2020: Parry McCluer's H.S. career still had more laps to go

Dylan May and his Parry McCluer High School boys track and field teammates were on a mission.
May was looking to add individual VHSL distance running state championships to his cross country and indoor track titles while leading the Fighting Blues to a possible sweep of all three team crowns.
Instead, the spring sports season was canceled and May moved to Missoula, Montana where his father began a job last fall as the men's and women's cross country coach at the University of Montana.
May planned to enroll at the College of Southern Idaho and begin his post-high school running career.
Now he has shifted gears.
He really will be on a mission.
May has committed to a two-year Latter-day Saints church mission trip to a yet unknown destination.
He then plans to enroll in college in 2022, either at Southern Idaho, Montana or the school closest to his former home in Buena Vista — LDS-sponsored Southern Virginia.
May's older brother, Colton, set a course for Dylan to follow.
"He went on a mission right after high school, then he came back to Southern Virginia," May said. "He said he really liked it because he could get consistent training. Southern Idaho wanted me to wait a year. I just felt like I'm ready to go now and I want to go.
"I figured I could come back and have a solid running season at whatever college I wanted to and not have to take a two-year break in between."
Colton was the Capital Athletic Conference cross country rookie of the year at Southern Virginia in 2017.
Dylan May's results at Parry McCluer suggest he might be on a similar track.
He won the Class 1 cross country championship in November at Green Hill Park with a 5-kilometer time of 15 minutes, 54.6 seconds.
The Parry McCluer star took the 1,600 meters (4:26.47) and 3,200 (9:53.66) at the combined Class 2/1 indoor state meet at Roanoke College.
In June, May was poised to challenge for the 1,600 and 3,200 titles at the Class 1 outdoor meet, where he took the 1,600 (4:30.28) as a junior.
More importantly, May was keyed on Parry McCluer's bid to win the 2019-20 triple crown: state team championships in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track.
He never made it to the starting line as the spring sports season went down the drain when Virginia's public schools were canceled in March.
"I was bummed about that," May said. "We had a group of guys that were super-motivated and I knew we had the talent to do it. We knew Auburn would be good, but I think we had a chance to do it."
May recharged his batteries after the indoor season with a goal of running the 1,600 in 4:15 and qualifying for the New Balance Outdoor Nationals. Now he has two years before resuming his competitive racing career.
"Mentally, I kind of needed a break," he said. "Trying to pursue state championships and have a state championship team can take a toll on your mind, the constant training and worrying about what's going to happen in the season.
"When indoor was done, I was pretty drained. Going on a mission will bring back my competitive spirit, and I'll be ready to go and be motivated even more than I was this year."
The uncertainty surrounding college sports scheduling for the fall helped May decide when to take his mission.
"I didn't want to commit to a school and put off my mission and not be able to run," he said.
"I would hope in two years we can figure out the coronavirus."
The virus outbreak did not prevent May from a recent cross-country excursion.
He is spending time in Buena Vista and Lexington after flying from Montana back to Virginia to bid farewell to some friends. He admitted to having reservations about air travel.
"When my dad came out to visit us he said there were only two people on his flight," On my flight, it was kind of packed."
May's father has been in Montana since last year. His younger sister, Kensey, who won the VHSL Class 1 girls cross country title and the indoor 1,000 meters, will enroll at Hellgate High School in Missoula.
Nevertheless, May might make a return trip in two years to enroll at Southern Virginia.
"I'm really good friends with the coach and his family," he said. "I know a bunch of people around the campus. It's a small school, which I really like and their program is getting better and better every year.
"SVU is kind of my top option."
Big Sky country might beckon May later.
"I'm hoping to pursue a career in fish and game," he said. :I'm hoping to be a game warden. I'd love to work outside with animals. I work pretty well with people, but I love being outdoors."
While Parry McCluer's team championships were based on production from multiple athletes, May was the key factor.
Runners of his caliber don't drop out of the sky every day.
“We had a good program, then it went down a little bit, then we didn’t have a team,” Parry McCluer coach Chris Poluikis said in November. “Dylan just kind of set the tone."