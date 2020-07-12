Spring Break 2020: Radford's Sophie Graham missed her usual two-sport spring routine

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, too many senior athletes to county around Timesland lost out on one last chance to play the spring sport of their choice in 2020.
For a select few athletes, like Radford’s Sophia Graham, the loss of the spring sports season was doubly devastating.
Except for a break during her sophomore season where she focused solely on soccer, Graham has been doing double duty in the spring for the Bobcats during as a key contributor on both Radford’s girls’ tennis and girls’ soccer teams.
“Luckily my coaches were pretty lenient,” Graham said of her hectic schedule. “I would usually have an early tennis match and then make my way to the soccer field at the same venue.”
Graham had high hopes in 2020 for both sports after coming up one match short of an appearance in the Class 2 state final of each last season. The Bobcats’ tennis team was undefeated before losing to Gate City, 5-2, in the 2019 state semis, while the soccer team fell 2-1 to George Mason in a steady rain a few days later at Radford University in another Class 2 semifinal.
“With a couple of teams moving up [in classification] I thought we had a decent chance at a state title for both," Graham said. "We were excited and ready to go out and have a good season, but plans changed.”
Those plans changed when the VHSL announced the cancellation of the spring sports season due to the coronavirus outbreak. The announcement was one that was hard for Graham to process initially.
“It was surreal. It didn’t make sense that we wouldn’t be going back. It took a while for it to hit me,” Graham said.
The disappointment at the loss of her senior season was eased somewhat by her announcement earlier this year that she would continue her soccer career as a defender at Emory & Henry beginning this fall.
“I enjoyed the small campus feel and that the professors know who you are,” Graham said of her impressions of E&H. “It felt like a home away from home.”
Graham now is just hoping that the start of her college career doesn’t meet the same fate of the end of her high school one. Unlike the VHSL where soccer is played in the spring, E&H’s season begins in the fall and will likely be contested with the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing.
“As of right now we still have a season and all our scheduled games,” Graham said this past weekend.
No matter when her freshman season begins at E&H Graham will likely have a huge fan base pulling for her among her fellow Radford graduates. Graham served as senior class vice president and was also part of the Bobcats’ state champion cross country team in the fall.
Along with cross country, Radford also claimed state titles in golf, volleyball, and boys’ swimming during the 2019-20 academic year.
“I love our class. I always knew they were something special,” Graham said.