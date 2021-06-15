Squeeze play saves the day for Floyd County after Radford's comeback

FLOYD — Practice made perfect for Floyd County when it mattered most on Tuesday afternoon.
Mitchell Thompson’s successful bunt on a squeeze play brought Wyatt Chaffin home with the winning run as Floyd County (8-5) rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to take a 6-5 victory over Radford in a Region 2C quarterfinal.
With the game tied and runners on second and third and one out in the seventh, Radford brought in reliever Evan Wionski to face Thompson. On the first pitch of the at-bat Thompson laid down a bunt in fair territory allowing Chaffin to sprint to the plate as the Radford infielders could only helplessly look on.
“We practice that every day. I knew when coach called it that I had to get it down,” Thompson said.
Floyd County head coach Matt Tompkins said he believed doing the little things such as bunting are just as important as the flashier parts of the games that are usually highlighted.
“We have confidence in our 1-9 hitters that they can bunt. I think bunting win championships,” Tompkins said.
One batter prior to Thompson, Emery Chaffin belted a single up the middle with the bases loaded that tied the game at 5-5.
“I heard somebody say that the great thing about baseball is that if you play long enough you’ll have to reach inside at some point. That’s what I told them, and they did it,” Tompkins said of his talk with the team prior to the final at-bat.
Radford (8-5) trailed 3-1 going into the final inning, but with a man on and one out second baseman Nate Wesley tied things up with his second home run on the afternoon to make it 3-3. Wesley also led off the game with a homer against Floyd starting pitcher Avery Chaffin.
“I was trying to locate a fastball down and away, but I left it up too much,” Chaffin said.
Prior to the tying homer, Chaffin was dominant giving up just four hits and one run over the first six innings on the mound.
“My fastball was working good, and my curveball was good as a secondary pitch. I was getting ahead and staying ahead and that’s what worked,” Chaffin said.
After Wesley’s homer Chaffin was relieved on the mound, but the Bobcats would go on to score two additional runs off of the Buffaloes’ bullpen to make it 5-3.
Radford starting pitcher Daniel Hale matched Chaffin’s performance with a gem of his own. He held the opposing side scoreless through the first five innings while giving up just three hits. Floyd, however, finally got to him in the sixth scoring three runs to take their first lead of the day.
Hale came back to start the seventh inning, but after hitting the leadoff batter he was taken out after reaching his pitch limit, allowing the Buffaloes to rally off of the Radford bullpen.