Squeeze play saves the day for Floyd County after Radford's comeback

FLOYD — Practice made perfect for Floyd County when it mattered most on Tuesday afternoon.

Mitchell Thompson’s successful bunt on a squeeze play brought Wyatt Chaffin home with the winning run as Floyd County (8-5) rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to take a 6-5 victory over Radford in a Region 2C quarterfinal.

With the game tied and runners on second and third and one out in the seventh, Radford brought in reliever Evan Wionski to face Thompson. On the first pitch of the at-bat Thompson laid down a bunt in fair territory allowing Chaffin to sprint to the plate as the Radford infielders could only helplessly look on.

“We practice that every day. I knew when coach called it that I had to get it down,” Thompson said.

Floyd County head coach Matt Tompkins said he believed doing the little things such as bunting are just as important as the flashier parts of the games that are usually highlighted.

“We have confidence in our 1-9 hitters that they can bunt. I think bunting win championships,” Tompkins said.

One batter prior to Thompson, Emery Chaffin belted a single up the middle with the bases loaded that tied the game at 5-5.