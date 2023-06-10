SATURDAY
BASEBALL
Class 2 Final
at Salem Memorial Ballpark
Patrick County 7, Poquoson 3
Class 1 Final
at Salem Memorial Ballpark
SOFTBALL
Class 3 Final
at Riverbend High School
Class 2 Final
at Botetourt Sports Complex
Tazewell 5, James River 2
Class 1 Final
at Botetourt Sports Complex
BOYS SOCCER
Class 2 Final
at Roanoke College
Glenvar 1, Clarke County 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 1 Final
at Salem High School
Eastern Montgomery 2, Auburn 1, OT
BOYS TENNIS
Class 3 Singles Final
at Va. Tech
Bernstine (Goochland) d. Beasley (Christiansburg) 6-2, 6-0
Class 2 Singles Final
at Va. Tech
Clem (Richlands) d. McIlwain (Glenvar) 6-2, 6-0
GIRLS TENNIS
Class 5 Singles Final
at Huntington Park, Newport News
Rincon (Patrick Henry) d. Epps (Menchville) 6-3, 6-1
Class 2 Singles Final
at Va. Tech
White (Marion) d. Pratt (Radford) 7-5, 6-3
Class 1 Singles Final
at Va. Tech
Minton (George Wythe) d. Green (Middlesex) 6-0, 6-1
