 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Statewide VHSL first-round football pairings
0 comments

Statewide VHSL first-round football pairings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Timesland (copy) (copy)

VHSL FIRST-ROUND PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

REGION 6A

No. 4 Grassfield (3-3) at No. 1 Oscar Smith (5-0), Friday, 6:15 p.m.

No. 3 Franklin County (4-2) at No. 2 Thomas Dale (5-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 6B

No. 4 Patriot (4-1) at No. 1 Gar-Field (6-0)

No. 3 Battlefield (5-1) at No. 2 Massaponax (6-0)

REGION 6C

No. 4 West Springfield (4-2) at No. 1 South County (6-0)

No. 3 Lake Braddock (4-2) at No. 2 James Robinson (4-2)

REGION 6D

No. 4 Wakefield (4-1) at No. 1 James Madison (6-0)

No. 3 Chantilly (5-1) at No. 2 South Lakes (3-1)

—-

REGION 5A

No. 4 Maury (4-1) at No. 1 Salem-Virginia Beach (3-0)

No. 3 Deep Creek (5-1) at No. 2 Frank Cox (5-0), Friday, 6 p.m.

REGION 5B

No. 4 Prince George (5-1) at No. 1 Highland Springs (6-0)

No. 3 Manchester (5-1) at No. 2 Hermitage (6-0)

REGION 5C

No. 4 Freedom-South Riding (1-4) at Stone Bridge (5-0)

No. 3 Woodgrove (3-2) at No. 2 Briar Woods (4-1)

REGION 5D

No. 4 Mountain View (3-3) at No. 1 Patrick Henry (5-1), Friday, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Harrisonburg (3-2) at No. 2 William Fleming (4-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

—-

REGION 4A

No. 4 Warwick (4-1) at No. 1 Lake Taylor (4-0)

No. 3 Warhill (4-1) at No. 2 Churchland (3-1)

REGION 4B

No. 4 PH-Ashland (6-0) at No. 1 Monacan (6-0)

No. 3 Louisa County (6-0) at No. 2 King George (6-0)

REGION 4C

NW 2 John Handley (3-2) at D2 1 Tuscarora (5-0)

D2 Broad Run (4-1) at NW 1 Kettle Run (5-0)

REGION 4D

No. 4 Amherst County (3-3) at No. 1 Salem (6-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Pulaski County (4-2) at No. 2 George Washington (5-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

—-

REGION 3A

No. 4 New Kent (4-2) at No. 1 Lafayette (5-0)

No. 3 Hopewell (3-1) at No. 2 Phoebus (3-0)

REGION 3B

No. 4 Brentsville (5-1) at No. 1 Goochland (5-0)

No. 3 Skyline (5-1) at No. 2 Independence (3-1)

REGION 3C

No. 4 Heritage (5-1) at No. 1 Rockbridge County (6-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Liberty Christian (4-1) at No. 2 Brookville (6-0)

REGION 3D

No. 4 Christiansburg (3-3) at No. 1 Lord Botetourt (6-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

No. 3 Carroll County (4-1) at No. 2 Abingdon (5-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

—-

REGION 2A

No. 4 Poquoson (2-2) at Nottoway (3-0)

No. 3 Amelia County (3-3) at King William (4-0)

REGION 2D

No. 4 Buffalo Gap (3-3) at No. 1 Stuarts Draft (6-0)

No. 3 Page County (4-1) at No. 2 Strasburg (5-1)

REGION 2C

No. 4 Radford (4-1) at No. 1 Appomattox County (6-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Glenvar (4-2) at No. 2 Dan River (4-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 2D

MD No. 2 Union (4-2) at SWD No. 1 Graham (5-0)

SWD No. 2 Tazewell (3-2) at MD No. 1 Central-Wise (4-1)

—-

REGION 1A

No. 4 Northumberland (1-2) at No. 1 King & Queen (5-0)

No. 3 Rappahannock (1-2) at No. 3 West Point (3-2)

REGION 1B

No. 4 Altavista (2-4) at No. 1 Riverheads (6-0)

No. 3 William Campbell (3-3) at No. 2 Central-Lunenburg (3-2)

REGION 1C

No. 4 George Wythe (3-2) at No. 1 Galax (6-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Parry McCluer (4-2) at No. 2 Narrows (6-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 1D

No. 4 Castlewood (5-1) at No. 1 Holston (5-1)

No. 3 J.I. Burton (2-1) at No. 2 PH-Glade Spring (5-1)

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert