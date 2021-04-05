Statewide VHSL first-round football pairings

No. 4 Buffalo Gap (3-3) at No. 1 Stuarts Draft (6-0)

No. 3 Page County (4-1) at No. 2 Strasburg (5-1)

REGION 2C

No. 4 Radford (4-1) at No. 1 Appomattox County (6-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Glenvar (4-2) at No. 2 Dan River (4-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 2D

MD No. 2 Union (4-2) at SWD No. 1 Graham (5-0)

SWD No. 2 Tazewell (3-2) at MD No. 1 Central-Wise (4-1)

—-

REGION 1A

No. 4 Northumberland (1-2) at No. 1 King & Queen (5-0)

No. 3 Rappahannock (1-2) at No. 3 West Point (3-2)

REGION 1B

No. 4 Altavista (2-4) at No. 1 Riverheads (6-0)

No. 3 William Campbell (3-3) at No. 2 Central-Lunenburg (3-2)

REGION 1C

No. 4 George Wythe (3-2) at No. 1 Galax (6-0), Friday, 7 p.m.