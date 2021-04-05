Statewide VHSL first-round football pairings

VHSL FIRST-ROUND PLAYOFF PAIRINGS
REGION 6A
No. 4 Grassfield (3-3) at No. 1 Oscar Smith (5-0), Friday, 6:15 p.m.
No. 3 Franklin County (4-2) at No. 2 Thomas Dale (5-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 6B
No. 4 Patriot (4-1) at No. 1 Gar-Field (6-0)
No. 3 Battlefield (5-1) at No. 2 Massaponax (6-0)
REGION 6C
No. 4 West Springfield (4-2) at No. 1 South County (6-0)
No. 3 Lake Braddock (4-2) at No. 2 James Robinson (4-2)
REGION 6D
No. 4 Wakefield (4-1) at No. 1 James Madison (6-0)
No. 3 Chantilly (5-1) at No. 2 South Lakes (3-1)
—-
REGION 5A
No. 4 Maury (4-1) at No. 1 Salem-Virginia Beach (3-0)
No. 3 Deep Creek (5-1) at No. 2 Frank Cox (5-0), Friday, 6 p.m.
REGION 5B
No. 4 Prince George (5-1) at No. 1 Highland Springs (6-0)
No. 3 Manchester (5-1) at No. 2 Hermitage (6-0)
REGION 5C
No. 4 Freedom-South Riding (1-4) at Stone Bridge (5-0)
No. 3 Woodgrove (3-2) at No. 2 Briar Woods (4-1)
REGION 5D
No. 4 Mountain View (3-3) at No. 1 Patrick Henry (5-1), Friday, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Harrisonburg (3-2) at No. 2 William Fleming (4-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
—-
REGION 4A
No. 4 Warwick (4-1) at No. 1 Lake Taylor (4-0)
No. 3 Warhill (4-1) at No. 2 Churchland (3-1)
REGION 4B
No. 4 PH-Ashland (6-0) at No. 1 Monacan (6-0)
No. 3 Louisa County (6-0) at No. 2 King George (6-0)
REGION 4C
NW 2 John Handley (3-2) at D2 1 Tuscarora (5-0)
D2 Broad Run (4-1) at NW 1 Kettle Run (5-0)
REGION 4D
No. 4 Amherst County (3-3) at No. 1 Salem (6-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Pulaski County (4-2) at No. 2 George Washington (5-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
—-
REGION 3A
No. 4 New Kent (4-2) at No. 1 Lafayette (5-0)
No. 3 Hopewell (3-1) at No. 2 Phoebus (3-0)
REGION 3B
No. 4 Brentsville (5-1) at No. 1 Goochland (5-0)
No. 3 Skyline (5-1) at No. 2 Independence (3-1)
REGION 3C
No. 4 Heritage (5-1) at No. 1 Rockbridge County (6-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Liberty Christian (4-1) at No. 2 Brookville (6-0)
REGION 3D
No. 4 Christiansburg (3-3) at No. 1 Lord Botetourt (6-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
No. 3 Carroll County (4-1) at No. 2 Abingdon (5-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
—-
REGION 2A
No. 4 Poquoson (2-2) at Nottoway (3-0)
No. 3 Amelia County (3-3) at King William (4-0)
REGION 2D
No. 4 Buffalo Gap (3-3) at No. 1 Stuarts Draft (6-0)
No. 3 Page County (4-1) at No. 2 Strasburg (5-1)
REGION 2C
No. 4 Radford (4-1) at No. 1 Appomattox County (6-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Glenvar (4-2) at No. 2 Dan River (4-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 2D
MD No. 2 Union (4-2) at SWD No. 1 Graham (5-0)
SWD No. 2 Tazewell (3-2) at MD No. 1 Central-Wise (4-1)
—-
REGION 1A
No. 4 Northumberland (1-2) at No. 1 King & Queen (5-0)
No. 3 Rappahannock (1-2) at No. 3 West Point (3-2)
REGION 1B
No. 4 Altavista (2-4) at No. 1 Riverheads (6-0)
No. 3 William Campbell (3-3) at No. 2 Central-Lunenburg (3-2)
REGION 1C
No. 4 George Wythe (3-2) at No. 1 Galax (6-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Parry McCluer (4-2) at No. 2 Narrows (6-0), Friday, 7 p.m.