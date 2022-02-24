Staunton River continues unbeaten season in hard fought win over Magna Vista

MONETA — The girls basketball game was as classic as classic gets.

Right down to the last second, the intensity and competitiveness never let up before host Staunton River rode another ultra-clutch performance from the Levine sisters en route to a late flurry in a 65-58 Region 3D semifinal victory over relentless Magna Vista.

Jeni Levine scored 28 of her 32 points in the second half, including a brilliant had-to-have-it 15 in the fourth quarter. Sister Cali Levine added two of the four Golden Eagles 3-pointers and 18 points.

Both of them helped the effort that kept Staunton River undefeated and on track for their first state championship in the sport by playing tenacious defense and hitting the backboards.

The feat propelled the Eagles (23-0) to a 6 p.m. Saturday region championship match at Carroll County. The title tilt will be a non-elimination game.

As for Magna Vista (21-4), the Warriors played as hard as they possibly could to secure a different result in a back-and-forth thriller.

“That’s the best game you’ll see in 3D all season,” Warriors coach Kyana Smith said. “I couldn’t be more proud of my team. They played their hearts out."

Magna Vista led 54-49 with 4 minutes, 4 seconds left and the score was twice tied after that before the Eagles pulled themselves together to drill nine of their last 10 free throws to put the game away. Jeni Levine made four of six in the fourth quarter, 9 for 11 overall. Cali Levine made all six of her fourth-quarter foul shots and was 8 for 9 overall.

Staunton River was 24 for 28 collectively.

“That game was tough, really tough,” the Eagles' Emily Creasey said. “It was really getting to us at first. We knew we had to be better than they are. We found it deep inside ourselves because we have an end goal in mind.”

It was a physical, fast-paced game that seemed to suit both teams. Conditioning was an obvious factor down the stretch.

“We run a lot in practice,” guard Jayda Jones said. “It paid off tonight.”

Ta'Nashia Hairston was the Warriors' sparkplug, scoring a hard-earned 28 points, 18 of that in the first half before fouling out with 2:06 left.