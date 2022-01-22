Staunton River dethrones Christiansburg as Big Blue wrestling champion

CHRISTIANSBURG — For the first time in nearly eight years the trophy for the Big Blue Invitational wrestling tournament championship will be held outside of Christiansburg.

Staunton River snapped Christiansburg’s string of six straight team championships by claiming three individual titles and compiling 197 points to win the Big Blue on Saturday evening at Christiansburg High School.

Christiansburg finished in tie for second playce with Washington High School of West Virginia with 183 1/2 points.

The Golden Eagles had the lead after the semifinals, and a pair of freshmen got Staunton River off to a hot start in the finals to propel the Blue Ridge District team to the overall victory.

At 106 pounds, Staunton River’s Colin Martin picked up a win when opponent Ben McComas of George Washington had to forfeit due to an injury. The match was paused on two separate occasions for medical personnel to look at McComas’ left arm and shoulder before the match was finally stopped 46 seconds into the second period.

“I wanted to attack. I was working on him and I pulled on his elbow and he just squealed out,” Martin said.

Martin’s fellow freshman Noah Nininger needed even less time to earn his win in the 113 final as he pinned Washington High’s Logan McFarland at the 1:13 mark to make the Golden Eagles two-for-two in the finals.

Nininger had faced McFarland in the finals of a tournament at Liberty Christian Academy earlier this month.

“I knew what he (McFarland) was doing, but it didn’t change anything for me,” Nininger said. “I definitely entily just wanted to get points for my team and start us off with a pin.”

The dominant performances in the finals were nothing new for the pair of Staunton River freshman on Saturday.

Martin needed just a combined 1:44 to take pinfall wins in his quarterfinal and semifinal matches while Nininger won both of his previous two matches in less than a minute.

All rounds of the tournament took place on Saturday after Friday’s action was cancelled due to after Montgomery County schools being closed for the day because of inclement weather.

The tournament was not held in 2021 because of COVID-19.

After the hot start Staunton River picked up an additional wins from Brady Barnes at 152 who tookpicked up a 3-2 decision over Glenvar’s Ethan Flowers to help seal the title.

The results from Saturday may be something local wrestling fans will have to get use to for some time to come.

“We have a lot of freshmen on this team so we should be pretty good in the future,” Nininger said.

Despite seeing their string of team titles come to an end, Christiansburg didn’t go home empty handed as the Blue Demons picked up individual wins from Luke Robie (145) at 145, Jacob Baier (160), Parker Ferrell (220) and Aiden Lacoma (285).

Baier’s victory was the easiest of the day as his scheduled opponent Xavier Preston of William Byrd could not compete in the final due to injury. Ferrell won the only head-to-head matchup in the finals between Christiansburg and Staunton River taking a 16-0 technical fall over the Golden Eagles’ Hunter Brown.

Defending VHSL Class 2 champ Jake Cline of Glenvar remained undefeated on the season winning a tight 3-2 decision over Blacksburg’s Garrett Henderson in the 132 championship match. Cline, a junior, went into Saturday’s meet with a record of 28-0.

Hidden Valley’s J.B. Dragovich also continued his winning season, claiming his fifth tournament title this season with a 12-4 majority decision over Powhatan’s Dylan Coward in the 120 final.

Other winners from Timesland were Blacksburg’s Tharun Svetanant (138) and James River’s Carder Miller (195).