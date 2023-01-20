Staunton River looks to repeat as Big Blue Invitational team champions

CHRISTIANSBURG — Staunton River’s wrestling team won the Big Blue Invitational at Christiansburg High School last year with the help of some underclassmen.

This weekend the team believes it can repeat as tourney champions even after dealing with adversity. Fifteen high school teams from across Virginia, and one team from West Virginia, have converged on Christiansburg for the two-day tournament.

Staunton River wrestling coach Scott Fike said some members of the team have been injured all season and other wrestlers are now coming down with the flu.

“We are missing a couple of pieces because of the flu, but everyone goes through that. We have a no-excuse mentality,” Fike said. “We got a shot. We will be in the running, but we will see” Saturday.

Sophomore Colin Martin won the individual state championship at 106 pounds last season and won’t be participating in the Big Blue Invitational because of the flu.

“Colin got third in the Beast of the East tournament and has won every other tournament [we have competed in this season],” Fike said.

Sophomore Noah Nininger is competing in his first tournament in six weeks. He won the individual state championship at 113 pounds last season.

“Noah has been battling some injuries this year. He couldn’t catch a break earlier in the year,” Fike said. “He was supposed to wrestle last week and caught the flu.”

Nininger won his only wrestling match at 132 pounds on Friday. He said he was excited to compete in the Big Blue Invitational because he’s been training hard.

“The goal is always to win, get quick pins, do your best and get ready for the next match,” Nininger said.

“I was pretty excited heading into this season because I placed seventh in the Super 32 tournament,” Nininger said of the offseason, national tournament. “I felt good in my training this year and can’t wait to see how the team does.”

Fike said his team is ready to compete in the Big Blue Invitational because they’ve built up experience from wrestling in six other tournaments this season.

“We travel a lot during the season,” Fike said. “This is only the third tournament we’ve had in Virginia this season.”

The team competed in Hampton last week at the Virginia Duals and won the championship in the Black and Blue High School Division.

Fike credits the Golden Eagles’ practice with his team’s ability to fight through adversity.

“Our practice is very intense. Sometimes we joke that practice is harder than the tournament,” Fike said. “We prepare hard during the week, but a culture has started. [All of the wrestlers] have big aspirations.”

Sophomore Macon Ayers, who placed fourth in the state tournament last year at 160 pounds, has been one of the few healthy wrestlers for the Bedford County school this season.

Ayers said he isn’t surprised the team has sustained success through so much adversity.

“It’s the coaches [telling us to be resilient] and our leaders just trying to let everyone know that our main goal is states,” Ayers said. “We just are trying to get everyone [healthy] by then.”

Ayers is the first overall seed at Big Blue Invitational at 165 pounds. So he didn’t have to wrestle during the tournament’s first day.

“My expectation for this tournament is to be dominant and to work on my cardio,” Ayers said. “I want to push the pace for the whole match and win.”