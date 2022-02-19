Staunton River makes a showing at VHSL Class 3 wrestling finals

How did Staunton River fare Saturday in the VHSL Class 3 wrestling championships?

Just say the outcome suited the Golden Eagles.

Freshmen Colin Martin (106 pounds) and Noah Nininger (113) became the first individual state champions in school history and Staunton River recorded its highest finish ever in the team standings by claiming third place at Salem Civic Center.

The Class 3 finals also were a coronation for Hidden Valley's J.B. Dragovich at 120 pounds and Christiansburg's trio of Luke Robie (152), Parker Ferrell (220) and Aiden LaComa (285).

New Kent won the team title for the fourth straight year, piling up 273 points. Skyline was second at 173 ahead of Staunton River's 158.

Staunton River coach Scott Fike was proud of the his freshman-dominated team's showing, which included runner-up finishes by senior Logan Arnold (145) and ninth-grader Josh Kelly (170).

"It was a great overall season," Fike said. "It's always nice to see that hard work pay off. The future of our program is sitting in the stands with those little kids. They see it can be done."

Staunton River's wrestlers also accomplished another feat — getting Fike to wear a suit and tie.

Fike was decked out in a shiny silver striped coat for the occasion, a rarity indeed.

“The kids are always saying, ‘When can I get you in a suit,’” Fike said. "There's only one circumstance, and that's in the state finals.

“That's the only time I wear a suit.”

Fike did not have to worry about Martin or Nininger jumping into his arms and staining the threads after their victories.

Martin scored an 11-1 decision over Wilson Memorial's Cooper Brandt after pinning his first three opponents all in under one minute.

Nininger pinned Skyline's Cody Salomon in 37 seconds. His other three matches also went by pin.

The ninth graders, who have wrestled a national schedule for much of his life, were businesslike in their approach.

"It wasn't a bad thing, but it was pretty important to a lot of people so I really wanted to wrestle good and see what I could do," Nininger said.

Fike understands his youngsters' low-key approach.

“We were joking about that this week, 'Are you going to flex? Are you going to jump in the arms,’” he said. “These kids have been around the national block for so long in the biggest arenas in the country.

“I think that makes them have the success they have, always being in that environment and being tested.”

Dragovich completed an undefeated senior season for Hidden Valley after placing second in 2020 and third in two other state tournament appearances.

He became Hidden Valley's second state champion in school history.

The 120-pounder came to Salem on a mission, but he was the picture of calm all day, scoring an 11-3 major decision over Rustburg's Gage Bomar following a critical 11-3 major over New Kent's Kyle Gibson in a a morning semifinal.

"It doesn't feel real. It feels like a dream still," Dragovich said after winning the title. "I was just relaxed. This whole tournament I was just focused, more focused than I've ever been.

"It's not really about me this tournament. It's about all the people who helped me. People making signs for me and helping me and encouraging me, I didn't look at that as pressure. I looked at that as support and how blessed I was."

Robie ended his quest for a state title after placing second each of the past two seasons.

His 3-1 decision over New Kent's Travis Ragland was clinical, avoiding trouble and eventually scoring a second-period takedown that was the difference in the match.

"It feels really good," Robie said. "I worked really hard and I feel like I deserved this. If I wrestled as hard as I could then the match was going my way."

Christiansburg's Ferrell pinned Heritage's Markaz Wood in 2:23 in the 220 final.

The sophomore predicted four pins and his previous three were in less than one minute.

"I'm upset I didn't pin him in the first period," Ferrell said. "He was strong, real athletic."

Ferrell's losses this year all occurred in major east coast events. What tripped him up?

"That's what I'm trying to figure out," he said. "I don't want to make any excuses, but I'm young. I can think of one kid this year that was better than me that I lost to."

LaComa closed the show by pinning William Byrd's Hunter Richards in 3:01.

"You've got to be humble in everything you do," LaComa said.

LaComa stopped playing football at Christiansburg to concentrate on his promising wrestling career.

"I talked it over with my family," he said. "I'm not going anywhere for football. I can go somewhere in wrestling."

Byrd's Xavier Preston came up on the short end of a 10-3 decision against New Kent's Nick Vafiadis, who won his fourth successive state title.

It was Preston's first loss this season on the mats. His previous defeat was an injury default.

"I expected to win," Preston said. "That's how I've been throughout the season, to face him and beat him."

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

