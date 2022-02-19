 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Staunton River makes a showing at VHSL Class 3 wrestling finals

How did Staunton River fare Saturday in the VHSL Class 3 wrestling championships?

Just say the outcome suited the Golden Eagles.

Freshmen Colin Martin (106 pounds) and Noah Nininger (113) became the first individual state champions in school history and Staunton River recorded its highest finish ever in the team standings by claiming third place at Salem Civic Center.

The Class 3 finals also were a coronation for Hidden Valley's J.B. Dragovich at 120 pounds and Christiansburg's trio of Luke Robie (152), Parker Ferrell (220) and Aiden LaComa (285).

New Kent won the team title for the fourth straight year, piling up 273 points. Skyline was second at 173 ahead of Staunton River's 158.

Staunton River coach Scott Fike was proud of the his freshman-dominated team's showing, which included runner-up finishes by senior Logan Arnold (145) and ninth-grader Josh Kelly (170).

"It was a great overall season," Fike said. "It's always nice to see that hard work pay off. The future of our program is sitting in the stands with those little kids. They see it can be done."

Staunton River's wrestlers also accomplished another feat — getting Fike to wear a suit and tie.

Fike was decked out in a shiny silver striped coat for the occasion, a rarity indeed.

“The kids are always saying, ‘When can I get you in a suit,’” Fike said. "There's only one circumstance, and that's in the state finals.

“That's the only time I wear a suit.”

Fike did not have to worry about Martin or Nininger jumping into his arms and staining the threads after their victories.

Martin scored an 11-1 decision over Wilson Memorial's Cooper Brandt after pinning his first three opponents all in under one minute.

Nininger pinned Skyline's Cody Salomon in 37 seconds. His other three matches also went by pin.

The ninth graders, who have wrestled a national schedule for much of his life, were businesslike in their approach.

"It wasn't a bad thing, but it was pretty important to a lot of people so I really wanted to wrestle good and see what I could do," Nininger said.

Fike understands his youngsters' low-key approach.

“We were joking about that this week, 'Are you going to flex? Are you going to jump in the arms,’” he said. “These kids have been around the national block for so long in the biggest arenas in the country.

“I think that makes them have the success they have, always being in that environment and being tested.”

Dragovich completed an undefeated senior season for Hidden Valley after placing second in 2020 and third in two other state tournament appearances.

He became Hidden Valley's second state champion in school history.

The 120-pounder came to Salem on a mission, but he was the picture of calm all day, scoring an 11-3 major decision over Rustburg's Gage Bomar following a critical 11-3 major over New Kent's Kyle Gibson in a a morning semifinal.

"It doesn't feel real. It feels like a dream still," Dragovich said after winning the title. "I was just relaxed. This whole tournament I was just focused, more focused than I've ever been.

"It's not really about me this tournament. It's about all the people who helped me. People making signs for me and helping me and encouraging me, I didn't look at that as pressure. I looked at that as support and how blessed I was."

Robie ended his quest for a state title after placing second each of the past two seasons.

His 3-1 decision over New Kent's Travis Ragland was clinical, avoiding trouble and eventually scoring a second-period takedown that was the difference in the match.

"It feels really good," Robie said. "I worked really hard and I feel like I deserved this. If I wrestled as hard as I could then the match was going my way."

Christiansburg's Ferrell pinned Heritage's Markaz Wood in 2:23 in the 220 final.

The sophomore predicted four pins and his previous three were in less than one minute.

"I'm upset I didn't pin him in the first period," Ferrell said. "He was strong, real athletic."

Ferrell's losses this year all occurred in major east coast events. What tripped him up?

"That's what I'm trying to figure out," he said. "I don't want to make any excuses, but I'm young. I can think of one kid this year that was better than me that I lost to."

LaComa closed the show by pinning William Byrd's Hunter Richards in 3:01.

"You've got to be humble in everything you do," LaComa said.

LaComa stopped playing football at Christiansburg to concentrate on his promising wrestling career.

"I talked it over with my family," he said. "I'm not going anywhere for football. I can go somewhere in wrestling."

Byrd's Xavier Preston came up on the short end of a 10-3 decision against New Kent's Nick Vafiadis, who won his fourth successive state title.

It was Preston's first loss this season on the mats. His previous defeat was an injury default.

"I expected to win," Preston said. "That's how I've been throughout the season, to face him and beat him."

VHSL State Wrestling Results

CLASS 3

Top 15 team scores

1. New Kent 273, 2. Skyline 173, 3. Staunton River 158, 4. Christiansburg 148 1/2, 5. Brentsville 96 1/2, 6. Liberty Christian 86, 7. Lord Botetourt 66, 8. William Byrd 65, 9. Wilson Memorial 60, 10. Fort Defiance 50, 11. Heritage-Lynchburg 45, 12. Broadway 44, 13. Caroline 42 1/2, 14. Lafayette 42, 15. tie, Maggie Walker and Turner Ashby 40.

Championship finals

106 pounds: Colin Martin (Staunton River) md. Cooper Brandt (Wilson Memorial, 11-1.

113: Noah Nininger (Staunton River) p. Cody Salomon (Skyline), :37.

120: J.B. Dragovich (Hidden Valley) md. Gage Bomar (Rustburg), 11-3.

126: Phoenix Alyea (Skyline) d. Dalton Minnick (Abingdon), 9-2.

132: Trace Ragland (New Kent) d. Josh Domino (Skyline), 5-1.

138: Patrick Jordan (New Kent) d. Hunter Salomon (Skyline), 5-0.

145: Evan Holloway (New Kent) p. Logan Arnold (Staunton River), 1:59.

152: Luke Robie (Christiansburg) d. Travis Ragland (New Kent), 3-1.

160: Nick Vafiadis (New Kent) d. Xavier Preston (William Byrd), 10-3.

170: Domonic Baker (New Kent) p. Josh Kelly (Staunton River), 1:23.

182: R.J. May (Maggie Walker) vs. Toby Schoffstall (Liberty Christian), 6-3.

195: Dustin Gue (Skyline) p. Jose Alvarez-Portill (Manassas Park), 1:20.

220: Parker Ferrell (Christiansburg) p. Markaz Wood (Heritage), 2:33.

285: Aiden LaComa (Christiansburg) p. Hunter Richards (William Byrd), 3:01.

Third, fourth place

106: L.Townsend (Brentsville) d. Stamper (New Kent), 3-2; Colgin (New Kent) md. Hogbin (Brentsville), 10-2; 113: Gibson (New Kent) p. Miller (Broadway), :52; 120: Gibson (New Kent) p. Miller (Broadway), :52;

126: Stroud (Brentsville) p. Munoz (Colonial Heights), 2:23; 132: Sell (Lord Botetourt) d. Hatcher (Staunton River), 11-7; 138: C.Swanson (Northside) d. Habel (Wilson Memorial), 5-3, SV; 145: Oliva (Fluvanna County) p. Bosley (Skyline), 3:49; 152: Barns (Staunton River) d. Haskell (Turner Ashby), 11-5; 160: Baier (Christiansburg) p. Ayers (Staunton River), 1:51; 170: Marshall (Culpeper County) d. Pociask (Christiansburg), 11-4; 182: Fly (New Kent) tf. Shiflett (Lord Botetourt), 25-10; 195: Shirley (Caroline) p. Hall (Rockbridge County), :42; 220: Meadows (Liberty Christian) p. Tunstall (Caroline), 4:33; 285: Womack (Liberty Christian) d. Rosenbaum (Goochland), 1-0.

Fifth, sixth place

106: Williams (Skyline) p. Lamar (Heritage); 113: Fitzgerald (Fort Defiance) p. Ashe (Tabb), :59; 120: T.Townsend (Brentsville) d. Pascoe (William Byrd), 4-3; 126: J.Swanson (Northside) def. Eberly (New Kent), forfeit; 132: Dronov (Broadway) p. Wooden (Maggie Walker), 1:35; 138: Manieri (Christiansburg) d. McLaren (Fort Defiance), 3-2;

145: Frame (Warren County) p. Hartman (Spotswood), 6-3; 152: Brown (Fort Defiance) d. Hurt (Lafayette), 4-1; 160: Johnson (Brentsville) d. Gabarrete (Culpeper County), 8-3; 170: Sotelo (Skyline) d. Murphy (Liberty Christian), 5-2; 182: Viar (Brookville) d. Cummings (York), 10-6; 195: C.Townsend (New Kent) def. Ellison (Lafayette), forfeit;

220: Knight (Turner Ashby) p. Tunstall (Caroline), 4:33; 285: Nix (Brentsville) p. Uribes (Tabb), 1:28.

CLASS 2

Top 15 team scores

1. Strasburg 218, 2. Poquoson 150 1/2, 3. James River 138, 4. Glenvar 105, 5. Clarke County 101, 6. Union 82, 7. Central-Woodstock 81, 8. John Battle 68, 9. Richlands 65, 10. King William 45, 11. Central-Wise 44, 12. Appomattox County 43, 13. Alleghany 36, 14. Patrick County 34, 15. Bruton, Graham, Marion and Mountain View-Quicksburg 33.

Championship finals

106 pounds: Talan Hall (Tazewell) d. Peyton Dean (Strasburg), 11-6.

113: Heath Burks (Strasburg) d. James Withrow (Poquoson), 2-0.

120: Craig Bowyer (James River) d. Chance Rose (Richlands), 1-0.

126: Chase Cuddy (James River) d. Wyatt Spencer (Richlands), 3-2.

132: Isaac Dodd (Central-Woodstock) d. Lucas Martinez (Strasburg), 2-0.

138: Austin Weeks (King William) p. Tristan Haas (Graham), 5:47.

145: David Burks (Strasburg) d. Trey Lawrence (Glenvar), 2-1.

152: Joseph Chiappazzi (Poquoson) tf. Donovan Burks (Strasburg), 15-0.

160: Thomas Potter (Union) p. Hunter Forbes (James River), 1:47.

170: Chase Miller (Glenvar) p. Ethan Sneddon (Poquoson), 1:51.

182: Christopher Barber (Poquoson) d. Josh Wright (Patrick County), 7-5.

195: Carder Miller (James River) p. Trace Mansfield (Clarke County), 1:35.

220: Chuck Fate (Strasburg) d. Michael Perozich (Clarke County), 2-1, TB.

285: Noah Hodges (Bruton) p. Daniel Terrones-Lara (Randolph-Henry), 1:44.

Third, fourth place

106: O.Almany (John Battle) p. Wynn (James River), :26; 113: Smith (Glenvar) d. Faust (John Battle), 4-2; 120: Shanholtz (Strasburg) d. Chapman (Central-Woodstock), 6-4; 126: A.Burks (Strasburg) p. Ramey (Union), 4:46; 132: J.Cline (Glenvar) d. Leonard (Poquoson), 3-2;

138: Jacobson (Clarke County) md. Bracken (Strasburg), 11-3; 145: Long (Clarke County) p. Davis, :54; 152: Flowers (Glenvar) d. Dupree (Richlands), 5-1; 160: Stern (Strasburg) p. Villasenor (Poquoson), 3:00; 170: Satterfield (Union) d. Pittman (John Battle), 4-1; 182: Gastelum (Nandua) d. Martin (Radford), 2-1; 195: Lopez (Central-Woodstock) def. Shaw (Strasburg), forfeit; 220: Mabe (Marion) d. Casey Mooneyhan (Lee), 5-2; 285: Sturgill (Central-Wise) d. Clark (Alleghany), 1-0.

Fifth, sixth place

106: Wood (Poquoson) d. Pack (Madison County), 3-1; 113: B.Forbes (James River) md. Phillips (Richlands), 11-3; 120: Ruehl (Poquoson) p. Spates (John Battle), 1:51; 126: Kartyshev (East Rockingham) d. Kriger (Poquoson), 2-1; 132: Gozin (Appomattox County) d. Davis (Virginia High), 6-5; 138: Lemon (Mountain View-Quicksburg) d. Miller (Alleghany), 4-3; 145: Ferguson (James River) p. Ford (Nandua), 3:32;

152: Marlowe (Chatham) d. Bryington (Union), 6-4; 160: Biller (Mountain View-Quicksburg) def. White (King William), forfeit; 170: Dodd (Central-Woodstock) d. Bryant (Appomattox County), 4-3; 182: Huff (Lee) p. Hensler (Clarke County), 1:51; 195: Medley (Marion) p. Hardy (Patrick County, 2:20; 220: Keith (Union) d. Rinker (Mountain View-Quicksburg), 7-2; 285: Jones (Appomattox County) p. King (Virginia High), 3:44.

CLASS 1

Top 15 team scores

1. Grundy 303 1/2 2. Rural Retreat 205, 3. Riverheads 197, 4. Castlewood 140, 5. Franklin 100, 6. Buffalo Gap 86, 7. Grayson County 84, 8. Lancaster 74 1/2, 9. Mathews 60 1/2, 10. Galax 60, 11. George Wythe 59, 12. Middlesex 47, 13. Parry McCluer 42, 14. Lebanon 41, 15. Cumberland 33.

Championship finals

106 pounds: Parker Stone (Rural Retreat) d. Tanner Hartford (Grundy), 5-2.

113: Adam Gibson (Castlewood) p. J.W. Webb (Rural Retreat), :58.

120: Jake Yowell (Riverheads) p. Bishop Joyner (Franklin), 3:53.

126: Jude Robson (Riverheads) md. Slade Castle (Castlewood), 11-1.

132: Eli Blevins (Rural Retreat) p. Aaron Peterson (Grayson County), 2:42.

138: Tanner Jones (Grayson County) p. Shaiem Gordon (Grundy), 1:15.

145: Chris Stiltner (Grundy) p. Devin Deshields (Franklin), 2:00.

152: Cole Jessee (Lebanon) d. Mason Via (Rural Retreat), 9-3.

160: Ethan Roberts (Grundy) d. Cody Davis (George Wythe), 10-3.

170: Ian Scammell (Grundy) md. Cody Cash (Riverheads), 12-4.

182: Jacob Maxfield (Castlewood) md. Mark Yoder (Buffalo Gap), 18-5.

195: Wyatt Bush (Grundy) d. Cayden Cook-Cash (Riverheads), 3-2, OT.

220: Levid Rodriguez (Grundy) d. Eli Fortuner (Rural Retreat), 1-0.

285: Logan Looney (Grundy) p. Brender Rojas (Galax), :40.

Third, fourth place

106: Gibson (Castlewood) p. Ward (George Wythe), 1:54; 113: Annese (Riverheads) p. B.Looney (Grundy), 2:45; 120: Combs (Rural Retreat) p. Widener (Chilhowie), 1:18; 126: Griffey (Grundy) p. Barton (Lebanon), 3:41; 132: Sutherland (Castlewood) p. Owens (Grundy), :57; 138: Kestner (Holston) p. Curtis (Franklin), 1:51; 145: Martin (Rural Retreat) d. Allebaugh (Riverheads), 9-2; 152: Deel (Grundy) p. Lorenz (Grayson County), :44; 160: Feltes (Northampton) d. Hildebrand (Buffalo Gap), 5-3; 170: Gills (Cumberland) p. Walker (Lancaster), :51; 182: Stiltner (Grundy) p. Rhodes (Lancaster), 1:30; 195: Ashworth (Galax) p. Thomas (Parry McCluer), 1:54; 220: Vaught (Galax) p. Carter (Buffalo Gap), 1:51; 285: Terry (Rural Retreat) p. Wilmore (Lancaster), 2:08.

Fifth, sixth place

106: Deagle (Mathews) p. O'Bier (Lancaster), 2:29; 113: Harrison (Franklin) p. O.Waller (George Wythe), :47; 120: Coleman (Grundy) p. Wilson (Middlesex), 1:42; 126: Yoder (Buffalo Gap) p. Pittman (Cumberland), 4:23; 132: Eppard (Riverheads) p. Deagle (Mathews), 2:55; 138: Zeiler (Lancaster) def. Ramsey (Riverheads), forfeit;

145: Brockenbrough (Parry McCluer) p. Hutchinson (J.I. Burton), 1:52;

152: Walker (Essex) p. H.Cline (Buffalo Gap), 1:21; 160: Fenner (Franklin) p. Muse (Essex), 4:07; 170: Wright (Mathews) p. Dunn (Fort Chiswell), 1:39; 182: Bryant (Riverheads) p. Poole (Grayson County), 1:22; 195: Rouse (Rural Retreat) p. Dixon (Mathews), 1:29;

220: Steffey (Castlewood) p. Byers (Middlesex), 3:30; 285: Ayers (Riverheads) p. Ward (Eastside), :53.

