Staunton River rallies with shift from ground to aerial strategy, outleaps William Byrd 26-21

Desperate, Staunton River called in the air force package.
That’s what the Golden Eagles dubbed the offensive arrangement that moved 6-foot-3 athlete Lucas Overstreet to wide receiver and called on freshman quarterback Brady Burns to fill the air with footballs.
Trailing archrival and host William Byrd by two touchdowns and going nowhere with any semblance of a rushing attack Friday night, Staunton River’s acting head coach Brian Divers called for the switch to an aerial approach.
With that, Staunton River scored three unanswered touchdowns, all on Burns’ TD passes, two of which went to the high-rising Overstreet, and produced 18 fourth quarter points to rally for the 26-21 Blue Ridge District victory.
Not that there was no more anxiety after Staunton River scored to go ahead for the first time in the game on Burns 6-yarder to Overstreet with 41 seconds left. As had happened on the previous two Eagles TDs, the conversion choice was a pass and just like the previous two conversion attempts was incomplete.
Byrd, which had given up the lead because of a fumble that opened the door for the winning advance, still had 36 seconds left. That time was longer than it seemed because of an apparently balky game clock that did not start on time after Byrd gained its last first down.
Following a short kickoff after the Overstreet TD, Lane Shoemaker’s 34-yard heave to Dominic Dulak was the big play of a last ditch drive from the Byrd 45. That march received three big assists from Golden Eagle penalties — in order, defensive holding, grabbing a facemask, and an interference call in the end zone.
Down to one last play from the Eagles 8 with seconds to play, would-be passer Shoemaker was hauled down one-handed by defensive lineman Jacob Lugar to end it.
“Staying alive to make that last play was outstanding,” said Divers, running the team in the absence of Shaun Leonard, back home going through COVID-19 protocols.
Nobody was more outstanding than Overstreet, who started at quarterback, and Burns, cool as the theater for a movie matinee on a sweltering summer day.
The onslaught started on the last play of the first half. Burns and Overstreet had been working with the so-called air force package all week in practice. With the Eagles (4-2, 1-1) driving to get on the board before intermission, Divers had seen enough of a swarming Byrd defense bottling up Staunton River’s running attack and dispatched Burns to quarterback while moving Overstreet to wide receiver.
“We couldn’t run the football,” Divers said. “They were too good up front. … Lucas is a big guy and he had an advantage on the outside so we told Burns to throw it up and let him go get it.”
For his first score, Overstreeet raced down the right side. Burns, fresh off the bench, rifled an accurate pass that Overstreet caught in stride 18 seconds before the break.
“I told coach, put me outside, throw the ball up, and I’ll go get it,” Overstreet said. “The quarterback is my cousin. I told him there wouldn’t be any pressure, just to throw the ball up and I’ll make it happen.”
Although the Eagles had the momentum coming out of the break after the end-of-half heroics, the Terriers (0-7, 0-3), not playing like a winless team, blocked a punt and scored two plays later on a 3-yard plunge from running back Peyton Fuchs to go up 21-8.
Fuchs was the focus of the injury-riddled Byrd offense, taking 24 handoffs for 129 yards.
“Great leadership qualities, very gritty,” Byrd coach Brad Lutz said of Fuchs, one of the team’s four seniors. “He did as much as he could to help his team tonight.”
As for Burns and Overstreet, the quarterback went 10-for-16 for 154 yards, all but 25 coming in the second half. The two of them collaborated on a 20-yard scoring paas the first play of the fourth quarter. The previous snap Burns found Overstreet for 29 to set up the payoff pass. The whole sequence had been made possible by Joshua Kelly’s interception of a Shoemaker pass at the Byrd 49.
In all, Overstreet had caught six balls for 130 yards.
“I know he’s capable if I just put it up there,” Burns said. “It’s an incredible feeling to know that.”
“He’s the quarterback the rest of his high school life,” said Overstreet, a senior. Added Divers on Burns: “He is very poised.”
Being a rivalry game and a dramatic comeback, it will long be a memorable evening for the Eagles. Overstreet indicated the game had even more significance than the obvioust for him.