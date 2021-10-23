Staunton River rallies with shift from ground to aerial strategy, outleaps William Byrd 26-21

Down to one last play from the Eagles 8 with seconds to play, would-be passer Shoemaker was hauled down one-handed by defensive lineman Jacob Lugar to end it.

“Staying alive to make that last play was outstanding,” said Divers, running the team in the absence of Shaun Leonard, back home going through COVID-19 protocols.

Nobody was more outstanding than Overstreet, who started at quarterback, and Burns, cool as the theater for a movie matinee on a sweltering summer day.

The onslaught started on the last play of the first half. Burns and Overstreet had been working with the so-called air force package all week in practice. With the Eagles (4-2, 1-1) driving to get on the board before intermission, Divers had seen enough of a swarming Byrd defense bottling up Staunton River’s running attack and dispatched Burns to quarterback while moving Overstreet to wide receiver.

“We couldn’t run the football,” Divers said. “They were too good up front. … Lucas is a big guy and he had an advantage on the outside so we told Burns to throw it up and let him go get it.”

For his first score, Overstreeet raced down the right side. Burns, fresh off the bench, rifled an accurate pass that Overstreet caught in stride 18 seconds before the break.