Staunton River repeats as Big Blue wrestling champion

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Staunton River Golden Eagles dethroned host and six-time Big Blue Invitational champion Christiansburg last year. But this year, its quest to repeat as champions wasn’t a shoo-in after the tournament's first day.

The Bedford County team had the eighth most points out of 16 teams in the tournament's team standings.

“We had a good chunk of people that were out that first day that didn't get to wrestle because they had byes or were sick,” Staunton River coach Scott Fike said.

But on Saturday, the second day of the Big Blue invitational, things changed for the Golden Eagles as they started their comeback by dominating the quarterfinal.

Noah Nininger, who won the tournament's most outstanding wrestler award, needed only 43 seconds to win his quarterfinal match over James Todd.

Macon Ayers needed just 44 seconds to defeat Amherst County’s Colby Cox. This was his first match at the Big Blue Invitational after entering the tournament as the first seed in the 165-pound weight class.

“Everybody is committing to the process and continuing to get better,” Ayers said. “If you do your individual job, it will help the team in the end.”

Staunton River’s early second day surge helped the team claim three individual titles and compile 216.5 points to win the Big Blue on Saturday evening at Christiansburg High School.

The Golden Eagles gained the lead after the quarterfinals and the toughness of their team was on full display.

“We rolled in the quarters and put about eight in the semifinals. So that's what really helped expand the lead,” Fike said.

Golden Eagles sophomore Brady Barns injured his right ankle in the semifinals and had to get it taped. He decided to wrestle through the injury and won his match against Glenvar’s Tristan Lorenz.

“We played it safe with Brady after his injury,” Fike said. “That was a nasty little injury, but it could have been a whole lot worse,” Fike said. “[We sat him out] to keep him healthy for the upcoming postseason.”

Staunton River would have Nininger, Ayers and Josh Kelly get first place in their weight classes.

“It’s huge for the team to come together knowing we are missing some pieces,” Fike said. “They haven't flinched one time and we haven’t had a full team one time this year.

Brentsville District was second in the Big Blue Invitational with 193 points, while William Byrd was third with 190.5 points.

William Byrd had the lead with 47.5 points after the first day of the Big Blue Invitational after huge wins by Dominic Pascoe and Xavier Preston.

Pascoe, who is 26-5 this season, won his first tournament match in the second round over Cave Spring’s West Wingate in 1:55 seconds.

“When you get those head-to-head matchups, it's really big, especially when you’re getting those pins and you’re moving up,” William Byrd coach Thomas Kessler said.

The Big Blue invitational is the first tournament Pascoe has participated in because of battling an injury all season.

The team has also leaned on Xavier Preston, who was the runner-up in the 175-pound weight class.

“If you want to try to hold the lead as a team, it takes everyone doing their job and stepping up in these early rounds,” Kessler said.

Other winners from Timesland were William Byrd’s Darin Witcher (106), Christiansburg’s Brady Hand (120), Christiansburg’s Jake Robie (150), Glenvar’s Jack Cline (157), Glenvar’s Chase Miller (190), Glenvar’s Wesley Heltzel (215) and William Byrd’s Dustin Richards (285.