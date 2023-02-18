VHSL State Wrestling Results
CLASS 3
Team scores
1. Staunton River 216 1/2, 2. New Kent 155, 3. Skyline 150, 4. Liberty Christian 96, 5. Brentsville 92 1/2, 6. William Byrd 92, 7. Heritage-Lynchburg 84, 8. Warren County 81 1/2, 9. Christiansburg 72, 10. Broadway 63, 11. Lord Botetourt 59, 12. Rockbridge County 51, 13. Culpeper County 49, 14. Wilson Memorial 48, 15. Northside 44, 16. Petersburg 41, 18. Abingdon 38, 19. Phoebus 37, 20. Turner Ashby 35, 21. Caroline 34, 22. Colonial Heights 30, 23. Brookville 28, 24. Manassas Park 26, 25. Charlottesville 25, 26. Rustburg 23, 27, Cave Spring 22, 28. Goochland 18, 29. Lake Taylor 15, 30. tie, Liberty-Bedford and Tabb 13, 32. Carroll County 10, 33. tie, Fort Defiance and Spotswood 9, 35. Magna Vista 7, 36. tie, Hopewell and York 5, 38. William Monroe 4, 39. tie, Fluvanna County and Meridian 3, 41. Maggie Walker 2, 42. tie, Booker T. Washington and Tunstall 1.
Championship finals
106 pounds: Tristan Carter (Colonial Heights) md. Darin Witcher (William Byrd), 13-1.
113: Colin Martin (Staunton River) tf. Hunter Blosser (Turner Ashby), 15-0.
120: Brady Hand (Christiansburg) tf. Dominic Pascoe (William Byrd), 16-1.
126: Kyle Gibson (New Kent) d. Caiden Saavedra (Staunton River), 4-2.
132: Noah Nininger (Staunton River) d. Phoenix Alyea (Skyline), 3-2.
138: Matthew Eberly (New Kent) p. Wyatt Bosley (Skyline), 4:55.
144: Patrick Jordan (New Kent) p. Joey DiVello (Skyline), 3:24.
150: Bo Ice (Staunton River) d. Jake Robie (Christiansburg), 8-5.
157: Brady Barns (Staunton River) d. Elijah Frame (Warren County), 5-0.
165: Macon Ayers (Staunton River) d. TJ Piluso (Lord Botetourt), 8-2.
175: Xavier Preston (William Byrd) md. AJ Marshall (Culpeper County), 15-3.
190: Toby Schoffstall (Liberty Christian) p. Landon Marquis (Rustburg), 1:31.
215: Jose Alvarez-Portillo (Manassas Park) d. Seth Bayens (New Kent) 6-3.
285: Malique Tunstall (Caroline) d. Carson Meadows (Liberty Christian), 4-3.
Third-place matches
106: Cooper Brandt (Wilson Memorial) md. Gavin Hetrick (Warren County), 8-0; 113: Evan Sanati (Brentsville) p. Justin Porter (Heritage-Lynchburg), 1:47; 120: Josiah Sykes (Skyline) p. Josh Manning, :54; 126: Evan Mefford (Christiansburg) d. Wayshaun Hicks (Northside), 2-1; 138: Trace Ragland (New Kent) p. Jesse Miller (Broadway), 2:13; 138: Jackson Stroud (Brentsville) p. Michael Maxfield (Abingdon), 1:37; 144: Billy Tyler (Brentsville) p. Blake McCarty (Warren County), 3:44; 150: Hunter Salomon (Skyline) d. Caleb Swanson (Northside), 10-5; 157: Aidan Armbrust (Liberty Christian) p. Peyton Carter (Skyline), 1:45; 165: Jackson Wells (Broadway) d. Sebastian Gabarrette (Culpeper County), 9-2; 175: Brice Hall (Rockbridge County) md. Josh Kelly (Staunton River), 11-1; 190: Dustin Gue (Skyline) p. Andrew Gilbert (Lord Botetourt), :45; 215: Marqaz Wood (Heritage-Lynchburg) d. Michael Viar (Brookville), 4-3; 285: Jalin Beasley (Petersburg) d. Preston Lonker (Cave Spring), 2-1, UTB.
Fifth-place matches
106: Dylan Lamar (Heritage-Lynchburg) d. Zephaniah Hardman (Phoebus), 7-4; 113: Samuel Stamper (New Kent) p. Tomari Johnson (Phoebus), 4:08; 120: Landon Starnes (Liberty Christian) d. Ryan Maxwell (Rockbridge County), 9-8; 126: Theo Townsend (Brentsville) d. Carlos Billy (Warren County), 8-2; 132: Zachary Rasnake (Abingdon) md. Walter Pilkey (Charlottesville), 10-2; 138: Peyton Hatcher (Staunton River) p. Brayden Estes (Wilson Memorial), :23; 144: Ezekial Ayala Pineda (Northside) d. Feodor Dronov (Broadway), 8-3; 150: Zeke Mohr (Rockbridge County) d. Owen Hartman (Spotswood), forfeit; 157: Xavier Castaneda (Charlottesville) d. Brogan Hurt (Lafayette), forfeit; 165: Garvey Jalloh (Petersburg) p. Wyatt Neel (Liberty Christian), 4:34; 175: Dillon Fitzpatrick (Lafayette) p. Alexander Jordan (Wilson Memorial), 2:27; 190: Marquise Drew-Rogers (Lake Taylor) d. Keyshawn Morgan (Warren County), 6-3; 215: Dalton Oxley (Lord Botetourt) p. Patrick Harlow (Goochland), 4:26; 285: Michael McMullin (Phoebus) d. Dustin Richards (William Byrd), forfeit.
CLASS 2
Team scores
1. Strasburg 209 1/2, 2. Glenvar 137 1/2, 3. Poquoson 129 1/2, 4. Union 119, 5. Central-Woodstock 116, 6. Radford 102 1/2, 7. Central-Wise 102, 8. John Battle 74, 9. Clarke County 67 1/2, 10. James River 63, 11. Virginia High 61, 12. King William 56 1/2, 13. Patrick County 52 1/2, 14. Richlands 48, 15. Alleghany 40, 16. Bruton 28, 17. Tazewell 25, 18. Graham 21, 19. Chatham 20, 20. East Rockingham 19 1/2, 21. tie, Appomattox County and Madison County 18, 23. Nandua 17 1/2, 24. Arcadia 17, 25. Stuarts Draft 11, 26. tie, Dan River, Floyd County, Lee and Randolph-Henry 7, 30. Amelia County 6, 31. Mountain View-Quicksburg 3.
Championship finals
106 pounds: Xaiden Wynn (James River) p. Owen Almany (John Battle), 3:47.
113: Jared Goodson (Poquoson) d. Peyton Dean (Strasburg), 9-2.
120: Canaan Spears (Union) p. Nathan Stewart (James River), 5:22.
126: Heath Burks (Strasburg) d. River Smith (Glenvar), 3-1.
132: Isaac Dodd (Central-Woodstock) d. Lucas Martinez (Strasburg), 4-1.
138: Ethan Asher (Strasburg) p. Frank Gonzin (Appomattox County), 1:38.
144: Austin Weeks (King William) d. Dontae Miller (Alleghany), 7-1.
150: David Burks (Strasburg) d. Tristen Hass (Graham), 10-7.
157: Jake Cline (Glenvar) d. Cannon Long (Clarke County), 7-3.
165: Thomas Potter (Union) p. Matthew Marlowe (Chatham), 3:23.
175: Ethan Flowers (Glenvar) d. Johnny Satterfield (Union), 3-2, TB.
190: Chase Miller (Glenvar) d. Dawson Martin (Radford), 6-1.
215: Chuck Fake (Strasburg) md. Charlie Davis (Radford), 15-5.
285: Nathan Lopez (Central-Woodstock) p. Brady Sturgill (Central-Wise), 3:37.
Third-place matches
106: Kam Harrell (Poquoson) d. Alan Vu (Glenvar), 7-1; 113: Talan Hall (Tazewell) p. Brayden Forbes (James River), 1:49; 120: Jadon Shanholtz (Strasburg) p. Ethan Cobbler (Patrick County), 2:13; 126: Bryan Latta (Poquoson) p. Bryce Ramey (Union), 2:11; 132: Reed Booth (Poquoson) md. Christian Rector (John Battle), 10-1; 138: William Ayala (Central-Woodstock) p. Tim Kartyshev (East Rockingham), 2:25; 144: Blake Jacobsen (Clarke County) p. Kenaz Davis (Virginia High), 1:44; 150: Taven Williams (Radford) d. Trey Lawrence (Glenvar), 9-8; 157: Blake Latta (Poquoson) p. Cole Martin (Radford), 1:56; 165: Thomas Bernard (Virginia High) p. Kaleb Jimmo (King William), 1:19; 175: Lance Duncan (Radford) d. Trevor Black (King William), 8-6, SV; 190: Hutson Conrad (Strasburg) p. Odane Dodd (Central-Woodstock), 4:24; 215: Tyler Forbes (Central-Woodstock) d. Luke Josey (Central-Wise), 3-2; 285: Orrin King (Virginia High) p. Caleb Walden (Alleghany), :31.
Fifth-place matches
106: Jonathan Culler (Patrick County) p. Conner Miller (Strasburg), 1:00; 113: Kelan Ventro (Central-Wise) d. Winchino Verdieu (Arcadia), 9-4, SV; 120: Kolton Vincent (Clarke County) d. James Withrow, forfeit; 126: Wyatt Stemberger (Clarke County) d. Chris Faust (John Battle), 3:43, inj.; 132: Wyatt Spencer (Richlands) d. Mason Hylton (Glenvar), 7-0; 138: James Ruehl (Poquoson) md. Tristan Faidley (John Battle), 12-2; 144: Landon Davis (Central-Wise) d. Steven Spencer (Patrick County), 6-0; 150: Jude Davis (Central-Wise) p. Colin Ford (Nandua), 1:34; 157: Kaden Dupree (Richlands) d. Donovan Burks (Strasburg), forfeit; 165: Braeden Stern (Strasburg) p. Jackson Pattisall (Bruton), 2:56; 175: Connor Cole (Richlands) p. Shawn Curtis (Madison County), :28; 190: Izaak Keith (Union) d. Noah Sills (John Battle), forfeit; 215: Samuel Villasenor (Poquoson) d. Zach Hall (Union), 3-1; 285: Noah Hodges (Bruton) p. Mason Graber (Stuarts Draft), :30.
CLASS 1
Team scores
1. Grundy 277, 2. Riverheads 211, 3. Rural Retreat 155 1/2, 4. Mathews 113, 5. Grayson County 89 1/2, 6. Parry McCluer 87, 7. Castlewood 85, 8. Galax 68, 9. tie, Chilhowie and Buffalo Gap 62, 11. tie, Cumberland and Fort Chiswell 51, 13. George Wythe 48, 14. Lebanon 43 1/2, 15. Northampton 43, 16. Holston 34, 17. tie, Essex and Lancaster 32, 19. Franklin 31, 20. Eastside 22, 21. Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 16, 22. Middlesex 11, 23. Westmoreland 10, 24. Covington 5, S25. King & Queen 3.
Championship finals
106 pounds: Caleb Gibson (Rural Retreat) p. Alexis Deagle (Mathews), 1:04.
113: Bryce Looney (Grundy) d. Adam Gibson (Castlewood), 6-5.
120: Parker Stone (Rural Retreat) d. Brody Coleman (Grundy), 7-3.
126: Jake Yowell (Riverheads) p. Colton Barton (Lebanon), 1:43.
132: Eli Blevins (Rural Retreat) p. Dominic Ciolli (Grundy), 5:09.
138: Carson Griffey (Grundy) d. Slade Castle (Castlewood), 6-3.
144: Adrian Gordon (Grundy) d. Ethan Eppard (Riverheads), 4-0.
150: Mason Via (Rural Retreat) d. Jax Allebaugh (Riverheads), 9-4.
157: Carson Deel (Grundy) p. Fabian Cardenas (Mathews), 2:32.
165: Cody Cash (Riverheads) d. Ethan Roberts (Grundy), 9-2.
175: Ian Scammell (Grundy) md. Joey Olender (Rural Retreat), 14-4.
190: Luke Bryant (Riverheads) p. Ryan Campbell (Grundy), 3:09.
215: Wyatt Bush (Grundy) p. AJ Ashworth (Galax), 3:45.
285: Jacob Carter (Buffalo Gap) d. Logan Looney (Grundy), 3-1.
Third-place matches
106: Cyler Driscoll (Parry McCluer) p. Terrance Jones (Castlewood), 4:15; 113: Jackson Guinn (Chilhowie) p. Jaxon Ward (George Wythe), 2:47; 120: Nate Widener (Chilhowie) md. Jack Hughes (Fort Chiswell), 10-0; 126: Merrick Kestner (Holston) p. Jacob Shafer (Parry McCluer), 1:17; 132: Caleb Ramsey (Riverheads) p. Cody Deagle (Mathews), :39; 138: D.J. Zeller (Lancaster) d. Evan Annese (Riverheads), 2-0; 144: Jackson Brockenbrough (Parry McCluer) p. Hunter Sebra (Lancaster), 1:54; 150: Colton Kline (Eastside) p. Noah Wright (Mathews), 1:56; 157: Cole Dalton (Cumberland) p. Warner Beazley (Essex), 3:17; 165: Chase Poole (Grayson County) p. Logan Ward (George Wythe), 2:18; 175: Markelyn Fenner (Franklin) p. Noah Ross (Riverheads), 4:24; 190: David Espinoza (Galax) d. Bradley Steffey (Castlewood), 7-5; 215: Jamie Dean (Cumberland) p. Conner Hagberg (Riverheads), :47; 285: Riley Jo Vaught (Galax) p. Gavin Burke (Patrick Henry-Glade Spring), 2:10;
Fifth-place matches
106: Bo Anders (Grayson County) d. Mariah Roberts (Riverheads), 8-2; 113: Sergio Rodriguez (Grayson County) md. Salvador Cardenas (Mathews), 11-2; 120: Sawyer Stark (Mathews) d. Devyn Simmons (Buffalo Gap), forfeit; 126: Blake Broyles (Grundy) d. Marquis Howell (Fort Chiswell), forfeit; 132: Caleb Ramsey (Riverheads) p. Cody Deagle (Mathews), :39; 138: David Mitchell (Grayson County), d. Dion Pittman (Cumberland), 8-1; 138: Zane Perkins (George Wythe) d. Caleb Yoder (Buffalo Gap), 5-0; 144: Ivan Schaible (Mathews) d. Keyon Mitchell, 2-1; 150: Markell Scott (Essex) d. Cole Lorenz (Grayson County), 8-2; 157: Kalib Simmons (Lebanon) d. Colby Cash (Riverheads), 9-8. 165: Odell Stroupe (Rural Retreat) p. Blake Dunn (Fort Chiswell), 2:13; 175: Jeffrey Hildebrand (Buffalo Gap) d. Jordan Crisanto (Chilhowie), 2-1; 190: Cody Thomas (Parry McCluer) p. Landon King (Grayson County), 4:28; 215: Cameron Byers (Middlesex) p. Gibson Hubbard (Northampton), 2:52; 285: Brendan Mabry (Fort Chiswell) d. Devon Johnson (Northampton), 1:00, inj.