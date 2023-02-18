The Staunton River wrestling team came into the VHSL Class 3 state tournament looking to improve on its third-place finish last year, but the Golden Eagles didn’t realize they were accomplishing history.

The Golden Eagles scored 216.5 points to easily win the program’s first state championship and only the second team state title in school history, with the last one coming in 1996 in boys outdoor track.

New Kent finished as a distant runner-up with 155 points. William Byrd (92) and Christiansburg (72) placed in the top 10 in sixth and ninth, respectively.

“We knew we had a special group and we knew that going in,” Staunton River coach Scott Fike said. “This year was win states or bust. That’s what we’ve been preaching to these kids all year. The kids embraced it, and the kids knew [the talent we had].”

Staunton River sophomores Colin Martin (113), Noah Nininger (132), Brady Barns (157) and Macon Ayers (165) proved Fike right when they won individual state championships Saturday at the sold-out Salem Civic Center.

“I knew it was gonna be a tough match and he got a score on me at the end and I knew Colin [Martin] won,” Nininger said. “I was like, ‘I can’t let him outdo me.’ So I knew I had to get the score, I just kept coming and I got to score.”

“It was one that I knew I had to get,” Ayers said. “It’s been my goal since I was little to win this tournament here. I’ve been here just like all these little kids in the stands just hoping to win it, and I think I knew going into it… [that it was] dominate and don’t make it close.”

Junior Bo Ice won an individual state championship in his first year competing after having three knee surgeries. Ice’s father celebrated with him on the mat after the win.

“I’m so happy that my dad got to see this because it’s been just as tough for me and him both,” Ice said. “You know, lots of tears with the knee and everything.

“I’m just gonna be thanking the Lord [when I receive my first-place medal] because I didn’t need this. I was finally content with my knee just being injured and not getting to wrestle, and I finally gave it up to the Lord and he said you can have it back.”

The Class 3 finals also were a coronation for Christiansburg’s Brady Hand at 120 pounds, William Byrd’s Xavier Preston (175) and Liberty Christian Academy’s Toby Schoffstall (190).

“I’ve been through a lot of adversity this year with leg injuries, hand injuries,” Preston said. “So coming into this tournament, I was feeling the best I’ve felt all year. I trusted my coaches and I just got it done.”

“It just came out to who was the better wrestler,” Hand said, “and I’m sure he’s putting the work in that I put in, but my respect to him.”

Strasburg won the VHSL Class 2 state title with 209.5 points, while Glenvar (137.5) was the runner-up and Poquoson (129.5) was third.

Glenvar’s Jake Cline (157), Ethan Flowers (175) and Chase Miller (190) won individual state championships.

“You know, last year, you know, I lost one in the semifinals here and ever since then I made my mission to l come back and win a state title every day and I got it,” Cline said.

James River’s Xaiden Wynn also won an individual championship in the Class 2 finals.

Wynn has a fracture in his shoulder, which causes a joint to pop out in the middle of his match. After getting the medical attention that left Wynn grimacing, he returned to the mat.

“If I get hurt, I know to try to finish the match as soon as possible because I’m just angry [from being injured],” Wynn said.

“The cross-face cradle is my No. 1 move. As soon as I got that reversal, I knew I had to get the cross-face cradle to go for the pin.”

Grundy won the VHSL Class 1 championship with 277 points, while Riverheads (211) was the runner-up and Rural Retreat (155.5) was third.

Rural Retreat had Caleb Gibson (106), Parker Stone (120), Eli Blevins (132) and Mason Via (150) win individual state championships.