Staunton River wins Knights Winter Classic with victory over Floyd County

The handshakes began with almost a minute to play in Staunton River’s 62-41 win over Floyd County in the finals of the Knights Winter Classic girls basketball tournament at Cave Spring Wednesday.

Golden Eagles senior Jeni Levine dribbled out the last 45 seconds of the clock while getting daps of congratulations and best wishes from Floyd County players on the court. The other players also traded hugs and daps as the clock ran. By that point, the result was academic.

Staunton River (8-0) used a stifling defense and max-out effort on the boards to steadily pull away from the Buffaloes.

Tied at 10 early in the second period, the Golden Eagles took the lead on a free throw from Cali Levine. She was fouled attempting a stickback on an offensive rebound. Those rebounds would become a theme in the game as neither team shot very well. Staunton River hauled in 20 offensive rebounds that led to 13 second chance points. Floyd County scored four points off 13 offensive boards.

Just seconds after Cali Levine gave the Eagles the lead, her twin sister Jeni added three more points on a steal at midcourt followed by an and-one on the layup. Jeni Levine scored three layups in transition following steals.

“We had our trap set and I knew they had to pass to the weak side,” said the senior point guard.

Despite being up 29-21 at halftime, the Eagles did not think they were playing with enough effort.

“That first half, we were letting them getting all the loose balls we weren’t playing our game,” said Jeni Levine, who led her team with 17 points. “We were letting them control our pace. We knew in the second half we had to go after everything.”

Head coach Kim Jones agreed.

“At halftime we said we’re not playing to the best of our ability,” Jones said. “We’ve got to turn it on third quarter. We talked all year about the third quarter is one of the most important because that’s always been a weakness for us.”

The statement actually came in the final four minutes of the third, sparked by Jeni Levine’s third swipe-and-score. On Floyd County’s next possession, Jeni Levine gathered a defensive rebound and fed Cali Levine for another transition bucket. Cali then sank a pair of 3-pointers around a Maddie Hamren hook shot and a 10-foot jumper by Jeni Levine.

When Cali Levine sent a backdoor pass to the Hamren for a layup with two seconds left in the quarter, the Eagles were up by 23 points. Cali Levine and Hamren each finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Jones said the key to the Staunton River defense was putting pressure on point guard Destiny Harman. The strategy is sound, but Harman was still the driving force for the Buffaloes (3-3), scoring 24 points, including 11 from the stripe and nine from beyond the arc.

Kiley Hylton had six points and 10 boards.

For the game, Staunton River had a 41-30 rebounding edge.

“Rebounding is an area of focus for us,” said Floyd County coach Karen Radford. “We’re not putting together a full game of good rebounding. I was proud of the way the girls started. I think [Staunton River] just had a better game than us rebounding and shooting percentage. We never gave up and played with a lot of heart.”