Staunton River wins Region 3D title, unseating perennial champ Christiansburg

For Staunton River's wrestling team, the region championship the Golden Eagles won Saturday was the school's first.

Taking a glance at the team's roster, it might not be the last.

Three Staunton River freshmen won individual titles and two more placed second Saturday as the Golden Eagles claimed the Region 3D title at Northside High School.

Staunton River rolled up 244 team points, holding off a determined bid by Lord Botetourt (222) and unseating perennial champion Christiansburg (192 1/2), which placed third.

The Golden Eagles have their sights set higher.

Defending VHSL Class 3 champion New Kent might prove to be unbeatable next week at the state tournament in Salem, but Staunton River could find itself among the top three teams.

"We got 10 to the state tournament and that's a pretty good number," Staunton River coach Scott Fike said. "That puts us in a good place. That sets us up definitely to be a top-three team.

"We're taking a lot of young firepower. It's scary, because so many of them are freshmen."

Three of the ninth-graders — Colin Martin (106 pounds), Noah Nininger (113) and Josh Kelly (170) — stood atop the podium Saturday and were joined by senior teammate Logan Arnold (145).

Kelly took an 11-6 decision over Christiansburg's J.J. Pociask, while Arnold pinned Cave Spring's Brandon Noell in 1:26.

Nininger, whose only losses this year have been in major East Coast events, put Northside's Wayshaun Hicks down in just 16 seconds after Martin recorded a pin against Tunstall's Chloe Simmons in 26 ticks of the clock.

Nininger has been groomed for wrestling success for many years. At the high school level, his time has arrived.

"It felt like forever," he said. "I've always watched the state tournament. Now it's finally there."

Nininger has plenty of company. Freshmen Peyton Hatcher (132) and Brady Barns (152) placed second in their respective weight classes, giving the Golden Eagles plenty of high-end talent.

"We've got a lot of freshmen, a really good group," Nininger said. "We've just been working hard and getting a lot better."

Lord Botetourt and Christiansburg each produced three individual winners while Hidden Valley, Northside, William Byrd and Abingdon all had one winner.

The shine has been dimmed in Christiansburg's once-dominant program as the Blue Demons had entrants in just 10 of the 14 weight classes.

Christiansburg still has major talent, however.

Start with sophomore Parker Ferrell, a powerful yet quick 220-pounder who stopped Lord Botetourt's Xavier Williams in 58 seconds.

Ferrell, who placed at the Beast of the East and Walsh Ironman events, has one thing in mind for next week's state tourney.

"I'm planning on pinning everyone," he said.

Christiansburg's Luke Robie is chasing his first state title and it has been a four-year quest.

Robie, who has twice been a state runner-up in lower weight classes, scored a 10-1 major decision over Barns.

Robie recently bumped up from 145 to 152 for the postseason.

"I just feel better," he said. "At [152] I'm not as sucked out. I'm not cutting as much weight. I just feel stronger."

Robie was spurred on by the presence in the stands of his father, Virginia Tech coach Tony Robie.

Aiden Lacoma, another strong state title contender for Christiansburg at 285 pounds, pinned William Byrd's Hunter Richards in 3:00 for the Blue Demons' other title.

Lord Botetourt got titles from Colin Sell (132), Conner Shiflett (182) and Dalton Oxley (195), the latter two coming by pinfall.

Shiflett pinned Northside's Evan Elliott in 39 seconds, while Oxley took William Byrd's Aiden Lucas in 4:42.

Sell is back on the mat after skipping his junior year to help his father, longtime Roanoke Valley coach Randall Sell, continue his recovery from cancer.

"We wanted to be safe for my dad, so we took a year off," he said. "It was really hard to get back in it after being out of it for so long.

"There were so many times when I was sitting at home watching the TV, wishing I could be out there. Once I got back, I remembered why I love it and why I do it."

Hidden Valley senior J.B. Dragovich remained unbeaten on the season at 120 pounds, pinning William Byrd's Dominic Pascoe in 3:22.

Dragovich, who won five regular-season invitationals, has high hopes next week after placing third in Class 3 last year.

"That's been the goal since my freshman year," said Dragovich, who played football in the fall at 125 pounds. "It's my last chance at it."

The top match Saturday was the showdown at 160 pounds between William Byrd's Xavier Preston and Christiansburg's Jacob Baier.

Both made the finals of the Big Blue Invitational last month, but Preston forfeited because of a hamstring injury, his only loss of the season.

He nipped Baier 3-2 with a late second-period takedown Saturday.

"Ever since [the injury] happened I've been rehabbing it every single day," said Preston, a 2021 state finalist. "It's getting better."

Northside's brother tandem of Joel Swanson (126) and Caleb Swanson (138) made a bid at a double victory.

Older brother Caleb scored a 13-2 major decision over Botetourt's Gray Arnold, but Abingdon's Dalton Minnick took a 7-4 decision over the younger Swanson.

