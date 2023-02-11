CHRISTIANSBURG — The Staunton River High School wrestling team won the Region 3D championship on Saturday for the second year in a row.

The Golden Eagles scored 285.5 team points, while runner-up Lord Botetourt finished with 202.5 points in the event held at Christiansburg High School. William Byrd finished in third place with 183 points.

The Golden Eagles had a plethora of individual winners en route to the title, including Colin Martin in the 113-pound weight class, Caiden Saavedra at 126 Noah Nininger at 132, Bo Ice at 150 and Macon Ayers at 165.

Lord Botetourt’s Andrew Gilbert (190) and Dalton Oxley (215) won individual titles for the Cavaliers.

William Byrd crowned three individual champions: Darin Witcher (106), Xavier Preston (175) and Dustin Richards (285).

Brady Hand of Christiansburg won the 120-pound title.

Northside placed fourth as a team with 134 points, and Christiansburg finished fifth with 129.5 points.

The VHSL Class 3 state tournament will be held at the Salem Civic Center from Feb. 16-17.