Steele's 3-pointer gives Giles girls 55-54 win over Narrows

NARROWS — Macy Steele hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 10 seconds to play and Giles held on for a 55-54 nondistrict girls basketball victory Monday night over Narrows.
Karsyn Reed paced the Spartans (2-1) with 21 points, hitting four of the team’s seven 3-pointers while Ashlynn Mitcham added 12.
Madi Mann scored 11 points for Narrows (1-1), which hit just 13 of 31 free throws.
GILES (1-2)
B.Reed 3, K.Reed 21, Whitlow 4, Mitcham 12, Steele 6, Lucas 2, Merrix 7.
NARROWS (1-1)
Helvey 5, Lawrence 8, Robertson 5, S.Mann 9, M.Mann 11, Bishop 5, Stables 6, Staten 5.
Giles;10;20;5;20;—;55
Narrows;17;12;13;12;—;54
3-point goals — Giles 7 (K.Reed 4, Mitcham 2, Steele), Narrows 3 (M.Mann 2, Robertson). JV — Giles won.
Radford 50, Floyd County 43
FLOYD — Laney Cline scored 13 points and the Bobcats recovered from a five-point deficit in the third quarter for a district road win.
Maggie Turk and Jada Dean each had nine points for Radford (2-0).
Alexis Kiser led Floyd County (1-1) with 10 points.
RADFORD (2-0, 2-0)
Turk 9, Dean 9, Page 8, Conner 3, Cline 13, Haley Whitt 6, Hannah Whitt 2.
FLOYD COUNTY (1-1, 1-1)
Kiser 10, Thompson 6, Grim 6, Hamlin 2, K.Nichols 5, Vest 9, Hylton 4, J.Nichols 1.
Radford;11;10;16;13;—;40
Floyd County;4;12;13;14;—;43
3-point goals — Radford 4 (Haley Whitt 2, Turk, Conner), Floyd County 3 (Kiser, K.Nichols, Vest). JV — Floyd County won 52-12.
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123