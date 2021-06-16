Strikeouts, big bats lead William Byrd over Christiansburg in baseball

A shorthand description of William Byrd’s Region 3D baseball semifinal victory over Christiansburg could be accomplished with two words: Ow and pow.
The ow was delivered painfully by Terriers pitcher Isaac Fix, who handcuffed the Blue Demons with a career-high 15 strikeouts.
The pow came courtesy of leadoff man Tyler Dean’s bat that produced the three-run line drive of a home run off the light pole in left center that was the game’s decisive blow.
Christiansburg (10-4) kept the pressure on until its last at bat but could not come up with the clutch hit that might have turned the outcome in a different direction.
The 4-2 result puts Byrd (11-3) in Friday’s final against either Abingdon in a road game or back at home against Tunstall.
Dean’s bomb, only his second of the campaign, was the capstone of a 3-for-3 day at the plate that included a walk.
“We had kind of stalled there when Dean came up,” Byrd coach Neil Zimmerman said. “Whenever he’s come up lately, he’s been electric. At Cave Spring, he had four RBIs and a double. He’s got the two home runs now and he’s hit them both in the past 10 days.”
With a breeze blowing out to left and delightful conditions in which to play or view baseball, Christiansburg banged a a couple of loud ones, too. Mason Self’s solo missile on a rising line in the fourth almost put a hole in the scoreboard beyond the right centerfield fence and tied the score at 1-1.
Conner Brizendine’s blast in the 6th sliced the Terriers’ lead to two runs. One more clutch hit was elusive after that, especially with all the struggles the Demons were having with Fix, a left-hander who will play baseball for Davidson next year.
“I was trying to get weak contact and I kept getting swings and misses,” Fix said. “I was mixing the four-seam and the two-seam and tried to continue missing barrels while mixing up speeds with my curveball and changeup.”
Luke Taylor continued to swing a hot bat for Byrd, driving in the first run in the third. Taylor was walked intentionally in the sixth.
Dylan Hatfield had a couple of hits as did Byrd teammate Ethan Tinsley. Hayden Lyle, batting eighth, was on twice with a hit and a walk.