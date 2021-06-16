Strikeouts, big bats lead William Byrd over Christiansburg in baseball

A shorthand description of William Byrd’s Region 3D baseball semifinal victory over Christiansburg could be accomplished with two words: Ow and pow.

The ow was delivered painfully by Terriers pitcher Isaac Fix, who handcuffed the Blue Demons with a career-high 15 strikeouts.

The pow came courtesy of leadoff man Tyler Dean’s bat that produced the three-run line drive of a home run off the light pole in left center that was the game’s decisive blow.

Christiansburg (10-4) kept the pressure on until its last at bat but could not come up with the clutch hit that might have turned the outcome in a different direction.

The 4-2 result puts Byrd (11-3) in Friday’s final against either Abingdon in a road game or back at home against Tunstall.

Dean’s bomb, only his second of the campaign, was the capstone of a 3-for-3 day at the plate that included a walk.

“We had kind of stalled there when Dean came up,” Byrd coach Neil Zimmerman said. “Whenever he’s come up lately, he’s been electric. At Cave Spring, he had four RBIs and a double. He’s got the two home runs now and he’s hit them both in the past 10 days.”