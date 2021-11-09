Stunning first-set comeback sparks Glenvar to Region 2C volleyball title over Floyd County

FLOYD — Trailing 24-18 in the first set of Tuesday night’s Region 2C volleyball match, did Glenvar’s volleyball team believe it could win the match against Floyd County?
Certainly.
Did the Highlanders believe they could win the opening set?
“We thought about winning a point,” Glenvar’s Cara Butler said. “Then we thought about winning another point, and then won another one.”
And five more after that as the Highlanders reeled off eight points in a row to claim the set and post a 26-24, 15-25, 25-21, 27-25 victory over the Buffaloes for their first region title since an undefeated Glenvar team won the VHSL Group A championship in 2006.
Glenvar (20-3) will play Central-Wise in a Class 2 state quarterfinal at home at 4 p.m. Saturday, while Floyd travels to Region 2D champion Gate City.
The first-set comeback was a huge topic after the match.
“That takes some mental toughness but you know it was partly luck,” Glenvar coach Mark Rohrback said. “We had the confidence to make it one play at a time.
“They made a couple mistakes. They tightened up a little bit. They gave us a couple points. Volleyball is an unbelievable game of twists and turns like that. But nobody expected at that point to come back and win that first set.”
Floyd County recovered in the second set, but Glenvar had too much firepower down the stretch while the Buffaloes were unable to consistently get the ball to their hitters.
Claire Griffith had 14 kills, 16 digs and two aces for the Highlanders, and Bailey Conner added 13 kills and 17 digs.
Hannah Hylton served out the first set and finished with 20 service points, 24 digs and four aces, while Audrey Conner had 19 assists, five aces and three digs.
“We gave up [eight] unanswered points,” Floyd County coach Carrie Chaffin lamented. “You can’t do that at this level, at this time of the season.
“I am proud of the way we came back, but we didn’t do the little things at times.”
With Floyd hanging by a thread and Glenvar tightening the vise, the fourth set was a see-saw affair.
Jaycee Chaffin saved two match points with thunderous kills from the left side, but the Highlanders countered with a kill from Bailey Conner for a 26-25 lead.
Butler stepped to the line with one thought on her mind.
“I was ready for the game to be over,” she said. “My team worked really hard and I was like, ‘This is done. It’s done right here.’ “
Butler smacked a hard delivery that the Buffaloes were unable to get in the air and the Highlanders celebrated their second win over Floyd in three matches.
Glenvar has just one senior on the roster, making Tuesday’s championship even more impressive.
“We have a lot of returning players so we knew what we needed to do to win,” Griffith said.
Glenvar tested itself in the nondistrict schedule with two matches against undefeated Auburn. Both went 3-2 to the Eagles.
“It definitely prepared us to work around the bumps and the bruises.”
Meanwhile, Floyd County has eight seniors on its roster including twin daughters of the coach.
Kenzee Chaffin had 40 assists and 10 digs, while Jaycee Chaffin added 17 kills and 21 digs. Hannah Hylton supplied 18 kills, three blocks and three kills in the middle for Floyd. Libero Madi Ramey haad 26 digs and three aces.
The Buffaloes and their coach know what to expect Saturday at Gate City. Floyd fell last year to eventual state champion Giles in the region final when only one team advanced to the state semifinals.
“All that pressure I’m hoping will help us,” Carrie Chaffin said. “This is the year to do it.”
