Stunning first-set comeback sparks Glenvar to Region 2C volleyball title over Floyd County

Floyd County recovered in the second set, but Glenvar had too much firepower down the stretch while the Buffaloes were unable to consistently get the ball to their hitters.

Claire Griffith had 14 kills, 16 digs and two aces for the Highlanders, and Bailey Conner added 13 kills and 17 digs.

Hannah Hylton served out the first set and finished with 20 service points, 24 digs and four aces, while Audrey Conner had 19 assists, five aces and three digs.

“We gave up [eight] unanswered points,” Floyd County coach Carrie Chaffin lamented. “You can’t do that at this level, at this time of the season.

“I am proud of the way we came back, but we didn’t do the little things at times.”

With Floyd hanging by a thread and Glenvar tightening the vise, the fourth set was a see-saw affair.

Jaycee Chaffin saved two match points with thunderous kills from the left side, but the Highlanders countered with a kill from Bailey Conner for a 26-25 lead.

Butler stepped to the line with one thought on her mind.

“I was ready for the game to be over,” she said. “My team worked really hard and I was like, ‘This is done. It’s done right here.’ “