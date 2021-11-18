Success in 2021 for North Cross football team somewhat of a foreign concept

"I'm going to take a kid that's good for the school," the coach said. "If he's a good kid. We're going to give him a shot. It's the same thing with domestic kids. We've turned away more domestic kids than we've accepted the last 12 years because you have to be able to fit into the school.

"The caliber of kid that it takes to do what they do ... most of these kids are some of the finest young men that you'll meet. They have the gumption and the courage and the mental toughness to do this.

"They're good students. They've made a tremendously positive impact on student life. They've been leaders. It's a very positive."

And it doesn't hurt the football team when one of them is likely to get an FBS scholarship offer.

Hammer is a 6-foot-7, 270-pound junior who has earned notice from several ACC schools.

This is Hammer's first year of playing 11-man football.

The 2021 team had some growing pains.

"Opening game, it was like we had eight rookies on the field," Alexander said. "They've all made drastic improvement. We're a lot better team than we were at the beginning of the year, which is always what you want but it was a little more pronounced this year."