Superstitious PH coach has super obstacle to overcome in Princess Anne

Mike Hedrick turned 29 on Thursday.

He might be a little young to remember Stevie Wonder, but the Patrick Henry girls basketball coach is very superstitious.

Why else would he make sure he carries an old baseball to every single game he coaches?

It dates back five years when Hedrick was an assistant coach at Division II University of Charleston.

"When I was a college coach I drove the bus for the baseball team," he said. "I think it was at Concord [West Virginia]. Watching the game, a home run comes my way and I just grabbed the ball.

"I've had that ball for five years. That ball is with me on game day, every game. Every game that ball goes in my bag. I'll have the ball in my hand pregame, during school that day when I'm going over the scouting report. It's almost like 'worry stone.' "

That's not all.

Hedrick is particular about his wardrobe and his diet, dependent on whether Patrick Henry has won or lost the previous game.

During his first season at PH in 2017-18, the Patriots went on an early-season winning streak. For weeks, Hedrick made assistant coach Alan Fiddler fetch him a Diet Coke at midday.