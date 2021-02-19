Superstitious PH coach has super obstacle to overcome in Princess Anne

Mike Hedrick turned 29 on Thursday.
He might be a little young to remember Stevie Wonder, but the Patrick Henry girls basketball coach is very superstitious.
Why else would he make sure he carries an old baseball to every single game he coaches?
It dates back five years when Hedrick was an assistant coach at Division II University of Charleston.
"When I was a college coach I drove the bus for the baseball team," he said. "I think it was at Concord [West Virginia]. Watching the game, a home run comes my way and I just grabbed the ball.
"I've had that ball for five years. That ball is with me on game day, every game. Every game that ball goes in my bag. I'll have the ball in my hand pregame, during school that day when I'm going over the scouting report. It's almost like 'worry stone.' "
That's not all.
Hedrick is particular about his wardrobe and his diet, dependent on whether Patrick Henry has won or lost the previous game.
During his first season at PH in 2017-18, the Patriots went on an early-season winning streak. For weeks, Hedrick made assistant coach Alan Fiddler fetch him a Diet Coke at midday.
"If we are winning, I'll keep wearing the same thing over and over again," the PH coach said. "If I had a game and I had Dunkin' Donuts or Little Green Hive or Mill Mountain, I'm going to roll with that till we lose, every morning. Same coffee, same order."
Patrick Henry has a tall order coming up at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Patriots are in the VHSL Class 5 championship game at home against seven-time defending state champion Princess Anne of Virginia Beach.
The Cavaliers are ranked No. 17 nationally by ESPN.
They are led by N.C. State signee Aziaha James, rated the country's No. 21 recruit in the class of 2021.
Hedrick's job is instilling belief in his team, which has a 40-4 record on its homecourt in four years.
"You have to handle the pressure," he said. "If you do that, you can compete. Then if you get back on defense and limit the transition points, you have a chance to be close, late.
"If you do those two things and hit shots, that's how you pull an upset."
PH's starting five — senior Savannah Derey, juniors Shelby Fiddler and Mini Childress, sophomore Trinity Breedlove and freshman point guard Jada Cook -— log most of the Patriots' minutes.
Derey and Fiddler have been long-term standouts, but the recent play of Childress and Breedlove has been an enormous boost.
"The difference between this year's team and last year's team ... Trinity Breedlove and Mini Childress are at another level," Hedrick said. "Then you add Jada Cook as another ballhandler.
"Last year when we played Highland Springs we were very limited in who we felt like could touch the ball and successfully do something."
CLASS 4 GIRLS
Who said coaching is tough?
First-year Pulaski County girls coach Scott Ratcliff has yet to lose.
The Cougars (11-0) play Louisa County at home at 6 p.m. Saturday, hoping to win just the second state title at Pulaski County in any team sport.
"A piece of cake," Ratcliff joked about Pulaski's undefeated run.
Not quite.
The Cougars have two close wins over Class 5 finalist Patrick Henry and a pair against Class 3 semifinalist Carroll County.
Wednesday, Pulaski advanced with a 41-39 overtime victory over previously unbeaten Loudoun Valley.
Saturday, unbeaten Louisa County is the next test and the Lions are led by sophomore point guard Olivia McGhee, who already has an offer from Virginia Tech.
"She's the real deal, I'll tell you," Ratcliff said. "We're playing some good competition."
CLASS 1 BOYS
Mike Cartolaro figured it would happen sooner or later.
The time is now.
Cartolaro's Parry McCluer boys team will play at home at 2:30 p.m. Saturday for the Class 1 championship against Altavista.
That's the same Altavista where Cartolaro spent 21 seasons, winning four VHSL state titles and coming close on several other occasions.
Altavista is coached by Casey Johnson, who played for Cartolaro as a sophomore at Virginia High School in Bristol.
Moreover, Johnson's father, the late Bob Johnson, was Cartolaro's head coach at Emory & Henry College.
"It's off the charts weird for me right now in so many ways," Cartolaro said. "With Casey there, and Altavista. I've got to put all that out of the way."
Parry McCluer and Altavista were scheduled to play in the Adam Ward Classic before the event was canceled.
They hastily scheduled a game Jan. 21 in Buena Vista, which Parry McCluer won 63-52.
"Anytime you're playing, there's a chance you could play anyone," Cartolaro said. "I never thought it would be on this big a stage."
