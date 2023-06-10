Not only did Nathan “Tator” Jackson pitch his Lebanon squad to a state title on Saturday, but the right-handed sophomore threw a no-hitter to boot.

Jackson was dominant striking out 11 while his offense gave him all the run support he would need with a five-run first inning rally as the Pioneers went on to take a 7-0 win over Auburn in the Class 1 state title game at Salem Memorial BallPark.

“I was shaking in my boots. I didn’t want to let my community down,” Jackson said of the game’s final outs. “It feels really good to bring something back home.”

Jackson completed his masterpiece when he got the Eagles’ Brody Hensel to fly out to center for the game’s final out.

“He (Jackson) had control of everything, and you could tell he was fired up,” Auburn head coach Eric Altizer said.

Lebanon got things going in their direction right off the bat in the first inning. Three of the first four Pioneer hitters reached base off Auburn starter Jared Lavergne before his defense started letting him down behind him. Three defensive errors in the frame contributed to an additional three runs scoring for the Pioneers.

“We set the tone early and it was the wrong one. They punched us in the mouth, and we didn’t respond well,” Altizer said. “When you’re down five runs and not hitting the ball it’s a tough road to come back.”

Lebanon put single runs on the board in the second and third to increase the lead to 7-0 before Lavergne was taken out of the game. The lefty finished the afternoon giving up seven runs on six hits in 2 1/3 innings while walking two and striking out three.

The Auburn hurler came into the game on a roll after pitching six shutout innings on Tuesday night against Chilhowie in Auburn’s state quarterfinal matchup.

Zac McGlothlin came into the game in relief for the Eagles in the third and held Lebanon scoreless the rest of the way, but the damage had already been done.

Despite the loss, Altizer was proud of the team’s efforts to repeat as state champions and believed his squad was worthy of their spot in Saturday’s state final.

“I really do feel like the two best teams were here today,” Altizer said.