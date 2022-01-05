Tenacity, turnovers lead Patrick Henry to victory over Lord Botetourt

Patrick Henry never had more than five players on the court in their 61-35 victory over Lord Botetourt Wednesday, even if it appeared that way.

Wherever the ball went, a Patriot player was there. If the Cavaliers were setting up a halfcourt offense, the Patriots were harassing them, swiping the ball when possible. If LB tried to pass, PH (8-1) was there to intercept.

In one stretch of seven possessions in the second quarter, the Cavs got off only one shot. The other six possessions ended in turnovers. PH used that stretch to pull away, turning a tie game into a 12 point lead at the break. LB suffered 28 turnovers in the game.

PH coach Blue Cook said he wants his team to emulate tenacious canines.

“I told our guards they have to be dawgs,” Cook said.

Those dawgs were fetching and retrieving as much as threatening, bouncing around the floor like border collies in a roundup.

“If we’re going to go a long way we have to be good defenders and we have to be good in the press. We have to use the press to slow teams down and to get those turnovers,” Cook said.

On the offensive end, the guards were as deadly. Minnie Childress and Nivea Childress each dropped in a pair of 3-pointers in the final half of the second quarter. The Patriots sank eight in the game. Nivea Childress led the Patriots with 17 points. Minnie Childress had 11. Trinity Breedlove also scored 11 points, mostly in the paint but she sank one bomb.

The Patriots shot 57% (8 of 14) from beyond the arc.

“This team is loaded with shooters,” Cook said. “On any given night somebody can get hot and knock down 3s. And Trinity Breedlove … if any teams wants to play zone on us she can get in the high post and shoot it with the best of them.”

The PH defense prevented LB (8-1) from making a run in the second half. Cavs’ senior Ally Spangler led all scorers with 23 points, but no other LB player scored more than four. Spangler’s offense was strongest in transition, scoring 10 points on fast breaks.

Cavs coach Renee Favaro said the game demonstrated her team’s weaknesses, providing a lesson for the girls.