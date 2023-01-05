The Chance Harman Classic has added a new wrinkle to the tournament

Floyd County boys basketball coach Brian Harman has added a new event to the Chance Harman Classic.

A girls basketball game.

The Floyd County girls basketball team will play Cave Spring at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

But to make the game even more special Harman’s daughter, Destiny Harman, will be playing in the game.

“I’m excited for Destiny to be able to play. It’s really cool to see her play because we never got to experience that with [my son] Chance,” Brian Harman said.

Destiny Harman has committed to The University of South Carolina Aiken, a Division II school.

She was going to compete in the tournament last year, but a COVID-19 outbreak canceled the game.

“It’s going to be special for her. She was alive when Chance was going,” Brian Harman said. “Chance was 4 and she was 2. For us as a family, it’s going to be really cool to see her play in her brother's event."

"I don’t know how I will handle it until game time, and I don’t know how she will handle it. But I know she’s really excited about it.”

Besides the girls basketball game, the benefit tournament has seven events on Friday and seven other events (eight total) on Saturday.

This is the first time the tournament has been two days in two years because of COVID-19.

Here is Friday’s schedule:

Auburn vs. Christiansburg, noon; Carroll County vs. Alleghany, 1:30 p.m.; Jefferson Forest vs. Blacksburg, 3:00 p.m.; Winston Salem Christian (N.C.) vs. Miller School, 4:30 p.m.; Radford vs. Lord Botetourt, 6 p.m.; Slam Dunk and 3-point Competition, 7:30 p.m.; Blue Ridge vs. Combine Academy (N.C.), 8 p.m.

Here is Saturday’s schedule:

James River vs. Pulaski County, 9 a.m.; Eastside vs. Altavista, 10:30 a.m.; Northside vs. E.C. Glass, noon; Cave Spring vs. Spotswood, 1:30 p.m.; Miller School vs. Combine Academy (N.C.), 3 p.m.; Floyd County (girls) vs. Cave Spring (girls), 4:30 p.m.; Floyd County vs. Union, 6 p.m.; Blue Ridge vs. Winston Salem Christian (N.C.), 8 p.m.

Harman said every game has at least one top-10 ranked team in its classification playing.

“I haven't won in my own event in 10-12 years. I just want to play the best,” Harman said. "I don’t care what our record is going into conference play. We love the competition.”

Both days of the tournament are filled with talent.

Combine Academy has three Division I commits. Silas DeMary Jr. (University of Southern California), Collin Tanner (University of Richmond) and Kendall Campbell (Elon University) are all playing Division I basketball next season.

“Combine this year is really good," Harman said. "They are ranked 22nd in the country."

Winston Salem Christian’s Torey Alston (Sam Houston State University) and Cave Spring's Dylan Saunders (Fairleigh Dickinson University) will also play Division I basketball next season.

Harman said the Chance Harman Classic has helped multiple student-athletes attend college and fund research for his son’s specific brain tumor.

“We’ve given out over 100 scholarships totaling about $140,000 and donated about $50,000 back to Duke,” Harman said. “Duke is studying Chance’s rare type of tumor.”