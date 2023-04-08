Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” is used to hype Virginia Tech sports teams, and the Glenvar girls soccer team has taken notice.

“We always play ‘Enter Sandman’ like Virginia Tech, and we get hyped to that on the bus and that kind of gets us going,” Glenvar center back Megan Pomerleau said.

The energy the song provoked out of the girls helped them win last year’s VHSL Class 2 state championship in coach Kyleigh Drew’s first season.

“It was awesome,” said Drew, a 2018 Glenvar High School graduate. “But it put a little pressure on this year.”

The Highlanders have three all-state first team starters back this season in Giuliana Stanley, Rhyan Harris and Pomerleau.

After winning the state championship last year, the Highlanders rode around their neighborhoods blasting music and waving to fans.

“It was like nothing I’ve ever felt before,” Stanley said.

The team lost four players from last year’s team, but only two were starters.

Continued growth

Drew has implemented a plethora of tactics to help the Highlanders get better.

Drew said she’d gotten her girls in the weight room this season after not lifting last season. Her goal is to help the girls get stronger and raise their endurance.

The Highlanders, who have started the season 4-1, set long-term goals before the season. Before each game, in the field house or on the bus, each person tells the group their individual goal for that game.

“I think each of them pretty much achieves it almost every time. Some of their goals are to score [and that might] not happen,” Drew said. “But the little things they say work.”

Some of these “little things” are winning the balls out of the air, being first to a 50-50 loose ball and helping their teammates out on defense.

Glenvar used a similar goal-oriented strategy last year and none of the players wrote down ‘win a state championship’ as one of their goals, but this season all the returning starters made that their No. 1 goal. As well as winning the district and region.

Drew has implemented some new offensive and defensive strategies this season that has helped the team outscore opponents 23-3 in its first five games.

Stanley is the team’s striker and she leads the Highlanders with seven goals this season.

“So we changed from two up top to three up top,” Stanley said. “And so we’ve been able just to connect and get more shots at the goal. Our defense is also pretty strong and so is our goalie.

“Our midfield is a big part of [why our defense is good]. We play like three in the midfield and they really work to get back. So even if there’s a counterattack against us, we just have a lot of people back and our defense is really skilled to be able to shut it down before they even can get a shot.”

Harris, who will play basketball for Division II Emory & Henry in the fall, won a championship with the volleyball team in the fall. She played basketball in the winter and also runs track in the spring.

“Each sport you get a different family that you’re with,” Harris said.

“Basketball is my main sport, so I’m always doing basketball to the side …. I play soccer with my friends all the time. Then I also do track too, I’m always running and working out, but I love it.”

Harris said one of the main reasons she wanted to play soccer after committing to play basketball for Emory & Henry was her bond with her teammates.

Camaraderie

Before Drew took over as coach of the Highlanders, the girls team had only won one district title and had never won a region or state championship.

Drew, who was on Glenvar’s 2017 Three Rivers District title team, said her playing career at Glenvar High School was complicated.

“I know what we deserved in high school because I had five coaches in four years,” Drew said. “So I know what these girls deserve and what needs to happen for this program just based on what I wanted. And so I plan to be stable and here for them.”

Drew wanted to build camaraderie with her girls to make a change at Glenvar. The night before every game, the team gets dinner together.

“It’s funny, we always went to Waffle House like that was our place,” Drew said. “We just did the little things to become close and I think that’s just what helped us.”

Drew said she never felt like her coaches were involved and wanted to change that.

“I get out there. I’ll play. I’ll do whatever,” Drew said. “So I just grew a good friendship with them. There’s a boundary, but we’re good friends.”

Stanley said Drew and her teammates have made practice something to look forward to.

Even though the Highlanders won the state championship last season, they lost to Alleghany three times including in the Three Rivers District and Region 2C finals.

But Alleghany was beaten by Poquoson in the state semifinals before Glenvar could seek revenge.

“We kind of had to overcome our mental block against Allegheny,” Pomerleau said. “We just, for some reason, couldn’t beat them and we kind of got over it.”

This season the Highlanders have their two matchups against Alleghany circled.

“This year we haven’t played them yet, but I have a good feeling that we won’t have to worry about them,” Pomerleau said.

“We are so ready for that game. I know they’re still going to be tough like they’re a strong team, but we shouldn’t have lost to them three times,” Drew said.

Add beating Alleghany to Glenvar’s list of goals. After slaying the dragon from Covington, the Highlanders hope to repeat as champions.

“Get back to states and let everyone know that we are still here, we are still relevant and we’re still top dogs,” Pomerleau said.