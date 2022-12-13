Three returning starters boost William Fleming boys basketball team

There are eight seniors on the William Fleming boys basketball team, but that doesn't mean the squad has tons of experience.

Although the Colonels have three returning starters, others on the team do not have much varsity experience. Those players are trying to learn how to play the Colonels' style of basketball.

"They're learning and hats off to them for continuing to get better," coach Mickey Hardy said Monday at practice.

The team's big men have especially given him trouble. In practice, he makes sure the centers get back in transition and continuously move their feet on defense.

“You have to be more patient when you have guys … not knowing what we are doing and the speed of the game,” said Hardy, who has coached the team for 20 years.

Last year the team lost to Riverside 61-59 in the Region 5D quarterfinals.

This season the Colonels have started 3-1.

The team beat Patrick Henry last Tuesday on a game-winning shot by returning starter Issac Higgs.

“It’s two Roanoke city teams, so it was time to find out who’s the best [in the area],” said Higgs, a junior. “The energy was there and it’s a packed student section. So you have to stay locked in.”

But last Friday, Albemarle beat the Colonels 66-44.

“They shot well and we didn't defend well. If you don’t defend, then you won’t win,” Hardy said.

Returning starter Miles Wilson is the team's senior point guard.

“I’m going to make sure everyone touches the ball. I’m going to make the right reads and try to be a floor general,” Wilson said.

Wilson is the team’s anchor on the defensive end despite being only 5-foot-5. He believes that hustling makes up for his lack of size.

“However Miles Wilson goes, that’s how our defense goes,” Hardy said. “He’s the catalyst on the defensive end. He gets everybody involved and [excited] to play defense.”

Being the team's starting point guard for the last two seasons has helped Wilson build a close bond with most of his returning teammates.

“We’ve been playing together forever. Each year we’ve been getting closer,” Wilson said. “I can tell you everything about [everyone on the team].”

Another returning starter is junior Jaron Walker, who is averaging 9.8 points.

Last year, he felt he had to prove he was worthy of starting as a sophomore.

“Last year, I had to get some respect put on my name. I [tried to score] a lot of points so I can get that respect to become a leader this year,” Walker said. “My personal goal is to get state player of the year.”

Walker plays a silky smooth game at the shooting guard position, being able to slash to the rim or be the lead ball handler. Walker said he’s been using his left hand to score more frequently this year.

“I look for my teammates before I score the ball first,” Walker said. "If the defense collapses, I’m going to try to score and I can score at will.”

Higgs is averaging 10 points. He is tied for the team lead in scoring with Jamaal Chrisp.

Higgs and Walker have been playing together since they were in elementary school. Last summer, they played AAU basketball together.

Higgs said Walker motivated him to get better each year.

“We always have that chemistry on and off the court,” Higgs said. “We had some good coaches that prepared us well."

Higgs and Walker have their sights set on a Class 5 state championship.

“We keep winning in the region, but we want to take it to another level and win states,” Higgs said.