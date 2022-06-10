Three Timesland girls doubles teams win state titles

Three girls doubles teams from Timesland captured state titles Friday.

Kirsten Woods and Raya Freeborn of Blacksburg High School defeated a duo from Rock Ridge 6-1, 6-3 in the Class 4 final in Newport News.

The Blacksburg duo had beaten a tandem from Atlee 6-0, 6-1 in Thursday’s semifinals.

Isabella Gustafson and Avery Flynn of Glenvar High School beat Erika Hutton and Mallory Hutton from Central-Woodstock 6-4, 6-1 in the Class 2 final Friday at Virginia Tech.

The Glenvar duo had beaten a tandem from Randolph-Henry 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 in Thursday’s semifinals.

Carly Sturgill and Hope Wyatt of Galax High School beat a duo from Buffalo Gap 6-2, 6-2 in the Class 1 final Friday at Virginia Tech.

The Galax duo had beaten a team from Rappahannock 6-2, 6-1 in Thursday’s semifinals.

Woods and Gustafson could each win another title Saturday.

Gustafson, who helped Glenvar win the Class 2 team championship Thursday, will go for the tennis triple crown when she plays in the Class 2 singles final Saturday at Virginia Tech.

Gustafson beat Emily Tharpe of Randolph-Henry 6-2, 6-1 in Friday’s semifinals. Her foe Saturday will be Marion’s Parker White, who beat Erika Hutton of Central-Woodstock 6-1, 6-0 in the other semifinal.

Woods will play for the Class 4 singles title Saturday in Newport News. Woods beat Miranda McCoy of Eastern View 6-0, 6-0 in Friday’s semifinals.