THURSDAY FOOTBALL: Franklin County, Pulaski County drop high-scoring road games
CHESTER — Brandon Rose gained 165 of Thomas Dale's 438 rushing yards Thursday night as Thomas Dale ended Franklin County's football season with a 41-31 victory in the first round of the Region 6A playoffs.

Eli Foutz completed 13 of 18 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns — two to Josh Luckett — for Franklin County (4-3). Jayron Smith caught a TD pass and ran for 121 yards and on TD on 27 carries.

Luckett caught five passes for 108 yards.

Franklin County trailed 28-24 in the third quarter before Jacob Seaborne returned a kickoff 96 yards for a TD for Thomas Dale (6-0).

Franklin County;0;17;7;7;--;31

Thomas Dale;7;13;15;6;--;41

TD -- Gray 46 run (Martinez kick)

FC -- Luckett 46 pass from Foutz (Holley kick)

TD -- Rose 27 run (Martine kick)

FC -- Luckett 31 pass from Foutz (Holley kick)

TD -- Calloway 51 run (kick failed)

FC -- FG Holley 22

TD -- Hamill 4 run (Gray run)

FC -- Smith 25 pass from Foutz (Holley kick)

TD -- Seaborne 96 kickoff return (Martinez kick)

TD -- Gray 9 run (kick blocked)

FC -- Smith 1 run (Holley kick)

REGION 4D

George Washington 42, Pulaski County 35

DANVILLE — Willie Edmunds scored three TDs and Sha'Kobe Hairston added two and the Eagles held on for a first-round win over the Cougars.

Pulaski County (4-3) grabbed a 14-0 lead on a TD pass from Drew Dalton to Ethan Gallimore and a fumble return by Diego Turner.

The Cougars trailed 42-21 before Keyonte Kennedy scored on a 1-yard run and Dalton tossed an 11-yard TD to Chase Dotson.

Pulaski was driving for a potential game-tying TD before GW's Zavion King intercepted a pass at the 1-yard line with 33 seconds to play

Pulaski County;14;7;o;14;--;35

George Washington;7;14;14;7;--;42

PC -- Gallimore 10 pass from Dalton (Simpson kick)

PC -- Turner 15 fumble return (Simpson kick)

GW -- S.Hairston 1 run (DeAndrea kick)

GW -- Edmunds 29 pass from Byrnes (DeAndrea kick)

GW -- Poole 35 fumble return (DeAndrea kick)

PC -- Porter 6 run (Simpson kick)

GW -- S.Hairston 1 run (DeAndrea kick)

GW -- Edmunds 48 run (DeAndrea kick)

GW -- Edmunds 7 run (DeAndrea kick)

PC -- Kennedy 1 run (kick failed)

PC -- Dotson 11 pass from Dalton (two-point conversion)

