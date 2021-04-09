THURSDAY FOOTBALL: Franklin County, Pulaski County drop high-scoring road games

CHESTER — Brandon Rose gained 165 of Thomas Dale's 438 rushing yards Thursday night as Thomas Dale ended Franklin County's football season with a 41-31 victory in the first round of the Region 6A playoffs.
Eli Foutz completed 13 of 18 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns — two to Josh Luckett — for Franklin County (4-3). Jayron Smith caught a TD pass and ran for 121 yards and on TD on 27 carries.
Luckett caught five passes for 108 yards.
Franklin County trailed 28-24 in the third quarter before Jacob Seaborne returned a kickoff 96 yards for a TD for Thomas Dale (6-0).
Franklin County;0;17;7;7;--;31
Thomas Dale;7;13;15;6;--;41
TD -- Gray 46 run (Martinez kick)
FC -- Luckett 46 pass from Foutz (Holley kick)
TD -- Rose 27 run (Martine kick)
FC -- Luckett 31 pass from Foutz (Holley kick)
TD -- Calloway 51 run (kick failed)
FC -- FG Holley 22
TD -- Hamill 4 run (Gray run)
FC -- Smith 25 pass from Foutz (Holley kick)
TD -- Seaborne 96 kickoff return (Martinez kick)
TD -- Gray 9 run (kick blocked)
FC -- Smith 1 run (Holley kick)
REGION 4D
George Washington 42, Pulaski County 35
DANVILLE — Willie Edmunds scored three TDs and Sha'Kobe Hairston added two and the Eagles held on for a first-round win over the Cougars.
Pulaski County (4-3) grabbed a 14-0 lead on a TD pass from Drew Dalton to Ethan Gallimore and a fumble return by Diego Turner.
The Cougars trailed 42-21 before Keyonte Kennedy scored on a 1-yard run and Dalton tossed an 11-yard TD to Chase Dotson.
Pulaski was driving for a potential game-tying TD before GW's Zavion King intercepted a pass at the 1-yard line with 33 seconds to play
Pulaski County;14;7;o;14;--;35
George Washington;7;14;14;7;--;42
PC -- Gallimore 10 pass from Dalton (Simpson kick)
PC -- Turner 15 fumble return (Simpson kick)
GW -- S.Hairston 1 run (DeAndrea kick)
GW -- Edmunds 29 pass from Byrnes (DeAndrea kick)