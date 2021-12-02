 Skip to main content
Thursday high school basketball box scores
Thursday high school basketball box scores

BOYS

James River 45, Covington 23

COVINGTON (0-1)

Bartley 8, L. Bragg 7, Terrell 3, Persinger 2, Reynolds 2, Heighter 1.

JAMES RIVER (1-1)

Canada 18, McCullough 16, Liming 5, Harless 4, Crowder 2.

Covington;0;7;9;7;--;23

James River;16;8;11;10;--;45

3-point goals: Covington 1 (Bartley), James River 1 (Canada). JV: James River Beat Parry McCluer 34-17

Note: James River had 18 steals.

North Cross 40, SWVa Home School 21

SWVa HOME SCHOOL (1-3)

S.Moore 10, K. Moore 5, Perry 4, Cummings 2.

NORTH CROSS (3-0)

Garrison 3, Teter 15, T.Hash 2, Schaefer 17, A.Hash 3.

SWVa Home School;10;6;3;3;--;21

North Cross;11;9;9;11;--;40

3-point goals: North Cross 3 (Teter 2, Schaefer).

Roanoke Valley Christian 43, Temple Christian 36

TEMPLE CHRISTIAN (1-1)

Cash 19, Morris 7, Green 5, Conner 3, Levering 2.

ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (2-0)

Mioduszewski 25, Alessandra Jones 9, Angelina Jones 9.

Temple Christian;7;2;8;18;--;36

Roanoke Valley Christian;11;9;8;15;--;43

3-point goals: Temple Christian 4 (Cash 3, Green), RVCS 2 (Alessandra Jones 2)

Note: Angelina Jones scored her 1,000th point. Amber Mioduszewski had a double double.

BOYS

Giles 60, Eastern Montgomery 28

GILES (1-0)

Myers 18, Dunford 17, Williams 5, Simpkins 4, Simmons 4, Price 4, Meredith 3, Hanson 2, Parks 2.

EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-2)

Sampson 13, Burleson 4, A.Elkins 4, L.Elkins 4, Sutphin 2, Jones 1.

Giles;23;12;18;7;--;60

Eastern Montgomery;8;9;4;7;--;28

3-point goals: Giles 4 (Myers 2, Dunford, Simpkins), Eastern Montgomery 3 (Sampson 3).

JV: Giles won 39-36.

Roanoke Valley Christian 51, Temple Christian 47

TEMPLE CHRISTIAN

Brown 2, Harris 9, Marshall 9, Doss 6, Gonzalez 14, Smith 7.

ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (2-0)

Phillips 3, Somers 16, Gutierrez 7, Nelson 3, Rakes 5, Chou 15, Gay 2.

Temple Christian;15;7;11;14;--;47

Roanoke Valley Christian;11;14;10;16;--;51

 

