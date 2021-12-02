Thursday high school basketball box scores

BOYS
James River 45, Covington 23
COVINGTON (0-1)
Bartley 8, L. Bragg 7, Terrell 3, Persinger 2, Reynolds 2, Heighter 1.
JAMES RIVER (1-1)
Canada 18, McCullough 16, Liming 5, Harless 4, Crowder 2.
Covington;0;7;9;7;--;23
James River;16;8;11;10;--;45
3-point goals: Covington 1 (Bartley), James River 1 (Canada). JV: James River Beat Parry McCluer 34-17
Note: James River had 18 steals.
North Cross 40, SWVa Home School 21
SWVa HOME SCHOOL (1-3)
S.Moore 10, K. Moore 5, Perry 4, Cummings 2.
NORTH CROSS (3-0)
Garrison 3, Teter 15, T.Hash 2, Schaefer 17, A.Hash 3.
SWVa Home School;10;6;3;3;--;21
North Cross;11;9;9;11;--;40
3-point goals: North Cross 3 (Teter 2, Schaefer).
Roanoke Valley Christian 43, Temple Christian 36
TEMPLE CHRISTIAN (1-1)
Cash 19, Morris 7, Green 5, Conner 3, Levering 2.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (2-0)
Mioduszewski 25, Alessandra Jones 9, Angelina Jones 9.
Temple Christian;7;2;8;18;--;36
Roanoke Valley Christian;11;9;8;15;--;43
3-point goals: Temple Christian 4 (Cash 3, Green), RVCS 2 (Alessandra Jones 2)
Note: Angelina Jones scored her 1,000th point. Amber Mioduszewski had a double double.
BOYS
Giles 60, Eastern Montgomery 28
GILES (1-0)
Myers 18, Dunford 17, Williams 5, Simpkins 4, Simmons 4, Price 4, Meredith 3, Hanson 2, Parks 2.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-2)
Sampson 13, Burleson 4, A.Elkins 4, L.Elkins 4, Sutphin 2, Jones 1.
Giles;23;12;18;7;--;60
Eastern Montgomery;8;9;4;7;--;28
3-point goals: Giles 4 (Myers 2, Dunford, Simpkins), Eastern Montgomery 3 (Sampson 3).
JV: Giles won 39-36.
Roanoke Valley Christian 51, Temple Christian 47