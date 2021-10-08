THURSDAY HS FOOTBALL: Martinsville evens record at 3-3 with 29-21 victory at Chatham

CHATHAM — Chavis Martin returned an interception 15 yards for the final touchdown with 52 seconds to play Thursday night as Martinsville sealed a 29-21 nondistrict victory over Chatham.
The Bulldogs (3-3) took a 22-21 lead on a safety with 7:30 to play.
Jahmal Jones returned a kickoff 75 yards for a TD for Martinsville after Chatham had taken a 14-13 lead in the third quarter.
Ray Dickerson and C.J. Campbell had TD runs as the Bulldogs went up 13-0.
Martinsville;7;6;7;9;--;29
Chatham;0;7;7;7;--;21
Scoring
Mart -- Dickerson 5 run (Garcia kick)
Mart -- Campbell 23 run (kick failed)
Chat -- Kyle 14 run (Hernandez kick)
Chat -- Breedlove 16 run (Hernandez kick)
Mart -- Jones 75 kickoff return (Garcia kick)
Chat -- Anderson 5 run (Hernandez kick)
Mart -- Safety, punt snapped out of end zone
Mart -- C.Martin 15 interception return (Garcia kick)
Records: Martinsville 3-3, Chatham 3-2.
Abingdon 50, Marion 6
Marion;0;6;0;0;--;6
Abingdon;14;21;15;0;--;50
Scoring
Abg -- Hounshell 43 run (Reid kick)
Abg -- McClanahan 13 pass from Lambert (Reid kick)
Abg -- McClanahan 18 pass from Lambert (Reid kick)
Abg -- Carter 14 pass from Lambert (Reid kick)
Abg -- Honaker 25 run (Reid kick)
Marn -- Langston 16 pass from Osborne (pass failed)
Abg -- Hounshell 6 run (Reid kick)
Abg -- Ferguson 8 run (Lane run)
Highlights: Cole Lambert threw three TD passes as Abingdon took a 35-14 halftime lead. Malique Hounshell ran for 121 yards on nine carries with two TDs. Marion scored in the second quarter on a 16-yard pass from Reed Osborne to Logan Langston. Osborne completed 10 of 20 passes for 120 yards.
Records: Marion 1-5, Abingdon 5-1.
Halifax County 45, Magna Vista 26
Halifax County;7;7;10;21;--;45
Magna Vista;0;6;7;13;--;26
HC -- Atavion Mabins 58 pass from Dakii Chandler (Morrison kick)
MV -- Johnson 26 pass from Martin (kick failed)
HC -- Caddle 29 pass from Chandler (Morrison kick)
HC -- FG Morrison 22
HC -- Tucker 30 interception return (Morrison kick)
MV -- J.Hairston 29 pass from Martin (Lynch kick)
HC -- Mikyler Smalls 1 run (Morrison kick)
HC -- Smalls 3 run (Morrison kick)
MV -- Younger pass from Martin (Lane kick)
HC -- D.Chandler 1 run (Morrison kick)
MV -- Johnson 11 pass from Martin (kick failed)
Highlights: Halifax County's Dakii Chandler threw 2 TD passes and ran for a score as the undefeated Blue Comets never trailed. Mary Morrison kicked six PATs and a 22-yard field goal for Halifax. Magna Vista's Rion Martin threw 2 TD passes to Tyler Johnson and one apiece to J'mere Hairston and Torian Younger.
Records: Halifax County 5-0, 2-0. Magna Vista 2-4, 0-2.