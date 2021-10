THURSDAY HS VOLLEYBALL: Floyd County stays unbeaten with 3-2 win over Glenvar as two Buffaloes hit milestones

FLOYD -- Floyd County's volleyball team hit all the high notes Thursday night.

The Buffaloes remained undefeated in 2021 with a 15-25, 25-14, 25-17, 17-25, 16-14 Three Rivers District over Glenvar as two Floyd players hit career milestones.

Kenzee Chaffin recorded her 2,000th career assist, finishing with 29 for the match to go with 18 digs. Madison Ramey notched her 1,000th career dig, coming up with 24 in the match.

Jaycee Chaffin added 13 kills and 25 digs for Floyd (15-0, 4-0), while Olivia Hylton had eight kills and six blocks.

Glenvar, which also has lost twice to unbeaten Auburn by 3-2 scores was led by Bailey Conner (five aces, 13 kills, 11 digs, 3 blocks), Cara Butler (three aces, 17 assists, 22 digs) and Hannah Hylton (nine kills, 12 digs, five blocks).

Glenvar;25;14;17;25;14

Floyd County;15;25;25;17;16

Statistics

Glenvar: B.Conner 5 aces, 13 kills, 11 digs, 3 blocks, Butler 3 aces, 17 assists, 22 digs, Hylton 9 kills, 12 digs, 5 blocks.

Floyd County: K.Chaffin 29 assists 18 digs, Ramey 24 digs including 1,000th career dig, J.Chaffin 13 kills, 25 digs, Hylton 8 kills, 6 blocks.