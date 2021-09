THURSDAY HS VOLLEYBALL: Magna Vista knocks off Bassett to remain undefeated

RIDGEWAY -- Morgan Smith had 20 kills, digs and two blocks Thursday night as Magna Vista remained undefeated with a 25-16, 22-25, 25-14, 25-20 victory over Bassett in a Piedmont District volleyball showdown.

Carlee Ashworth added 37 assists and two aces for Magna Vista (10-0, 6-0), while Carlee Ashworth had 10 kills and 23 digs. Danielle Draper came up with 31 digs.

Bassett (9-2, 5-1) was led by Makayla Rumley (24 kills 14 digs, eight blocks), Annie Laine (seven kills, four blocks, 12 digs), Zoie Pace (19 assists, 12 digs) and Evan Parnell (16 assists, one ace, seven digs).

Both teams will play Saturday in the William Byrd Invitational.

Bassett;16;25;14;20

Magna Vista;25;22;25;25

Statistics

Bassett: Rumley 24 kills 14 digs, 8 blocks, Laine 7 kills, 4 blocks, 12 digs, Pace 19 assists, 1 block, 12 digs, Parnell 16 assists, 1 ace, 7 digs.

Magna Vista: Smith 20 kills, 33 digs, 2 blocks, Stone 37 assists 2 aces, Ashworth 23 digs, 10 kills, Emma Hankins 3 aces, 6 kills, 2 blocks, Aly Cuthbertson 6 kills, 3 blocks, Danielle Draper 31 digs.

Records: Bassett 9-2, 5-1, Magna Vista 10-0, 6-0.